Bihar: Class XI Student Hangs Self For Not Getting Smartphone

A 15-year-old boy allegedly hanged himself to death on Thursday in Paro village of Bihar’s Jamui district. Police said he took the extreme step after his demand for a smartphone was not fulfilled. A few days ago, Saurav Kumar, had demanded a smartphone from his mother, a beedi maker. Since the Covid-19 pandemic has struck the country, the financial condition of the family has worsened, said the deceased’s brother Suraj Kumar.

Saurav’s mother expressed her inability to buy a smartphone but the Class XI student got angry. On Thursday he again insisted on buying the device and threatened his family members to take his life if his wish is not fulfilled. His brother too tried to explain to him the condition of the family after which their mother assured him to buy the smartphone for him for a few days when she collects some cash from somewhere. However, he was still not happy and wanted the cash that had come into the house a few days ago. Suraj told police that the cash was kept aside for some other important work.

Angry with his family members, Saurav locked himself in his room. When he did not come out for some time, his family members banged on the room’s door and requested him to open it. Despite repeated knocking when the teenager did not open the door, Suraj broke it open and apparently found his brother hanging from a ceiling fan with the help of a rope.

The family members immediately brought him down and rushed him to Sadar Hospital in Jamui, however, Dr Arvind Kumar declared him dead on arrival.

The young boy’s death has left the family devastated. His brother said for many days he was adamant about buying the smartphone but they did not know that his stubbornness would prove fatal.

