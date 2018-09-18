English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Admitted to AIIMS After Fever, Problems in Eyes and Knees
Kumar was admitted to the private ward of the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences on Tuesday morning.
File photo of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.
New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was admitted to the AIIMS here for a health checkup on Tuesday, a source at the hospital said.
Kumar was admitted to the private ward of the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) around 8.30 am, the source said.
The chief minister was admitted to the hospital with complaints of fever and problems in his eyes and knees. The exact diagnosis is yet to be known, the source said.
