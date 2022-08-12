CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Announces Ex-gratia for Kin of Migrant Worker Killed in J&K's Bandipora

PTI

Last Updated: August 12, 2022, 18:24 IST

Patna, India

Kumar directed officials concerned to extend benefits to the next of kin of the man from schemes of the social welfare and labour resources department as per rule. (File photo/AFP)

He also asked the resident commissioner of Bihar in New Delhi to ensure that Amrez's body is brought back to his village, it said

Bihar Chief Minister on Friday expressed grief over the killing of a migrant worker from the state by militants in Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir and announced a compensation of Rs two lakh for the bereaved family. He termed the killing of migrant worker Mohd Amrez, a resident of Madhepura, as "unfortunate" and "very saddening", a statement by the department of information and public relations said.

Kumar directed officials concerned to extend benefits to the next of kin of the man from schemes of the social welfare and labour resources department as per rule.

He also asked the resident commissioner of Bihar in New Delhi to ensure that Amrez's body is brought back to his village, it said. Mohd. Amrez was shot dead by terrorists in Bandipora district in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, J&K police said on Friday.

first published:August 12, 2022, 18:24 IST
last updated:August 12, 2022, 18:24 IST