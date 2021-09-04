Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Hits Back At RJD For Demanding More Office Space

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, on Friday, hit back the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for demanding more space for its headquarters in Patna. He asked the Opposition party, “Should the land be brought from the sky?”

Nitish Kumar said that the state government had allotted lands to all the recognized parties of the state after 2006. Parties were allotted spaces as per their choice of locations, he added. Unsatisfied with Kumar’s response, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Tejashwi Yadav alleged that ruling Janata Dal (United) has occupied the land by demolishing the flats of the MLAs.

Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav are at the loggerheads ever since RJD’s Bihar state president Jagadanand Singh wrote a letter to the state government requesting the allotment of more land for the expansion of their party office.

Singh, in his letter to the government, stated that JDU’s office size is 66,000 square feet and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) office spans 52,000 square feet whereas RJD has an office premises of only 19,842 square feet. He said the three parties have 43, 74, and 75 seats, respectively, in the Bihar Assembly. He alleged that the allotted land for his party is against the principle of justice.

“There is an empty plot next to the RJD office. This land should be allotted to RJD as there is difficulty in the execution of essential works,” Singh requested in the letter sent to the Bihar government in March. He wrote a similar letter again, a few days ago.

On Friday, when asked about the Bihar government’s response to the request made by Singh, CM Nitish said land has been allocated to all the recognized parties. He also advised the journalists to ask the RJD about the situation of land allocation to political parties during its regime in Bihar.

#WATCH | Patna: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar responds to a question on RJD's letter to the state government, requesting the allotment of a vacant piece of land, beside their party office, to them for the extension of their office. pic.twitter.com/M3swBZbx53— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2021

Later in the day, Tejashwi Yadav hit out Kumar for his remarks in a tweet. “Now when we asked the question about the least size of land allotted to the largest party RJD as usual he got angy,” tweeted Tejashwi giving the details of the land allotted to JDU and BJP.

JDU कार्यालय- 66000 वर्ग फीट, MLA-41BJP- 52000 वर्ग फीट, MLA- 74RJD- 19842 वर्ग फीट, MLA- 75अब माननीय मुख्यमंत्री से सबसे बड़ी पार्टी राजद के कार्यालय के लिए सबसे कम आवंटित जमीन की सच्चाई पर सवाल पूछ लिया तो आदतन गुस्सा आ गया। JDU ने विधायकों के फ़्लैट तोड़ जमीन क़ब्ज़ाई है। pic.twitter.com/TGyTyZmObR — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) September 3, 2021

Jagdanand Singh said that RJD should be given an additional land of 13797 square feet which is available adjacent to the current office. Even after getting this land, only 33,642 square feet of land will be available to RJD, which will be 50% of the JDU office and 67% of the BJP office area, he said.

