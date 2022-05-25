Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is Against Dowry. But Here’s What He Has to Say About a Man Marrying Another Man

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Tuesday, while sending a strong message against dowry in a speech ended up making a comment on same-sex marriage that could warrant disapproval. Kumar, speaking at the inauguration of a girls’ hostel in Patna, said earlier “in his time” there used to be very few girl students in engineering and medical courses.

“It would look very bad. If a single girl enrolled in the course, everyone would stare at her,” he said as audience chuckled, and added there has now been an improvement as many girls are pursuing engineering and medical courses.

The Chief Minister said that it is on the demand of women that his government prohibited alcohol consumption. “We have also started campaigns against the dowry system and child marriage,” he was seen saying in a video tweeted by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | While inaugurating a newly constructed girls hostel in Patna on May 23, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said, “Taking dowry for marriage is a useless thing. If you’ll get married then only children will be born.What will happen to childbirth if a man gets married to another man?” pic.twitter.com/mXf2ERraO0 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2022

Stating that there is nothing worse than taking dowry for marriage, he said, “You will only have kids if you marry, all of us here, we were born to mothers. Will anyone be born if a man marries another man?”

“So you will marry and then have kids, and to marry, you ask for dowry. There is nothing more wrong than this,” he said.

Kumar also said that he would only attend a wedding if the groom’s side declares that they have not taken dowry. “If someone gives in writing that they did not take dowry, only then will we attend the wedding, I have told everyone,” he said.

