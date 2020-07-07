Bihar CM's Niece, Staying at His Official Residence, Tests Positive for Covid-19; Docs Deployed at Home

A close relative of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who had been staying at his official residence in Patna, has tested positive for coronavirus, sources said on Tuesday.

Test reports of the relative, niece of the chief minister, came out on Monday after which she was taken to the isolation ward at a hospital here for treatment. The sprawling 1, Anney Marg premises, meanwhile, is being sanitised thoroughly, they added.

Later in the day, the Patna Medical College issued an order to deploy six doctors, three nurses, and a ventilator at the CM's official residence after the health secretary directed the hospital to do so as a precautionary measure.

Bihar: Patna Medical College issues an order to deploy six doctors, three nurses, and a ventilator at the official residence of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, after Secretary of the Health Department directed the hospital to do so as a precautionary measure against #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/pFbxigIKdf — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2020

Samples of the chief minister besides those who were in regular touch with him had been collected over the weekend after Acting Chairman of the state Legislative Council Awadhesh Narayan Singh tested positive for coronavirus.

Kumar had interacted with Singh on July 1 at a ceremony where nine MLCs, elected recently, were administered the oath of office. One of the newly elected legislators, Ghulam Ghous of the JD(U) headed by Kumar, has also tested positive.

The chief minister's test reports had come out on Saturday night and he was said to be safe from the coronavirus infection.

(With inputs from PTI)