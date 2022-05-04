Bihar Cong Tweets Modi-Scholz Photo with Nehru in Background. Same Pic Posted by PMO Doesn't Have Him

The women’s unit of the Congress on Wednesday tweeted a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tete-a-tete with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in which a framed picture of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru can be seen hanging in the background. In an attempt to take a dig at the prime minister, who often mentions Nehru in his speeches to pan the grand old party, the Bihar Pradesh Mahila Congress made an accusation against the BJP-led Centre saying it “tried to destroy Nehru ji”.

The official handle of the Bihar Pradesh Mahila Congress tweeted in Hindi: “Nehru ji’s photo between the German Chancellor and our Prime Minister? Hey Ram, what will happen now? You tried a lot to destroy Nehruji. But where is it easy to destroy India’s Chacha Nehru?”

जर्मन चांसलर और हमारा प्रधानमंत्री के बीच नेहरू जी की फ़ोटो ?हे राम, अब क्या होगा ?आपने नेहरूजी को मिटाने की कोशिश तो बहुत की पर भारत के चाचा नेहरू को मिटाना आसान कहाँ है । pic.twitter.com/rLjZHtuaGN — Bihar Pradesh Mahila Congress (@BiharPMC) May 4, 2022

The photograph of Modi and Scholz is from the PM’s official visit to Berlin, as part of the ‘three-day, three-nation’ Europe tour on May 2. It was tweeted by the official handles of both Modi as well as the prime minister’s office. Those, however, do not have the picture of Nehru in the background. This raises doubt if the photograph tweeted by the Congress has been tampered with.

The one tweeted by the PMO on May 2 states: “Expanding India-Germany cooperation. PM @narendramodi and Chancellor Scholz meet in Berlin. @Bundeskanzler”

The photograph was also retweeted on May 2 from Modi’s handle by Scholz himself. Modi’s tweet stated: “I had wide-ranging discussions with Chancellor Scholz. Today’s talks covered trade, commerce, innovation, culture and people-to-people linkages. India and Germany are working together on several subjects. This partnership will benefit our entire planet. @Bundeskanzler”

I had wide-ranging discussions with Chancellor Scholz. Today’s talks covered trade, commerce, innovation, culture and people-to-people linkages. India and Germany are working together on several subjects. This partnership will benefit our entire planet. @Bundeskanzler pic.twitter.com/bNQWtESzmv— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2022

The photograph is from among a bunch of many others taken during the official visit. Modi will conclude his Europe tour on late on Wednesday with a short visit to France to meet newly re-elected president Emmanuel Macron.

