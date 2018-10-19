English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bihar Cop on Duty Harasses Girls After Getting Drunk, Thrashed by Crowd
He was found teasing girls and women in an inebriated condition Thursday night on Mahanavmi in Vikrampur Bande village.
(Representative image)
Loading...
Samastipur: An assistant sub-inspector who was deployed to maintain law and order in a village allegedly harassed women during Durga pooja celebration, following which he was beaten up by angry crowd, police said on Friday.
ASI Upendra Nath Vidyarthi was suspended on the basis of a video clip of the incident, Samastipur Superintendent of Police Harpreet Kaur said.
He was found teasing girls and women in an inebriated condition Thursday night on Mahanavmi in Vikrampur Bande village that comes under Mufassil police station. Vidyarthi was deployed in the village to ensure law and order in various Durga puja pandals on Mahanavami.
Villagers alleged that the ASI, who was not in his uniform, was found teasing girls and women in an inebriated condition, police sources said. He was beaten up by villagers who later hand him over to police.
Kaur said a committee headed by Sadar Deputy Superintendent of Police Pritish Kumar has been constituted to probe the allegations against the ASI.
The local police took Vidyarthi to hospital for medical examination in which it could not be confirmed whether he was drunk, police sources said.
ASI Upendra Nath Vidyarthi was suspended on the basis of a video clip of the incident, Samastipur Superintendent of Police Harpreet Kaur said.
He was found teasing girls and women in an inebriated condition Thursday night on Mahanavmi in Vikrampur Bande village that comes under Mufassil police station. Vidyarthi was deployed in the village to ensure law and order in various Durga puja pandals on Mahanavami.
Villagers alleged that the ASI, who was not in his uniform, was found teasing girls and women in an inebriated condition, police sources said. He was beaten up by villagers who later hand him over to police.
Kaur said a committee headed by Sadar Deputy Superintendent of Police Pritish Kumar has been constituted to probe the allegations against the ASI.
The local police took Vidyarthi to hospital for medical examination in which it could not be confirmed whether he was drunk, police sources said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dope Violation: NADA Bans Hockey Goalie Chikte for Two Years, 4-year Suspension for Six Others
- Avengers 4: Is This Iron Man's Weapon to Defeat Thanos? See Leaked Pic
- What Can App Stores do if Users Start Downvoting an App? Nothing, For The Sake of Democracy
- Pakistani Poet's Daughter has to Drive Taxi to Make Ends Meet
- Avengers 4: Thor and Captain America's Revamped Look Leaked
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...