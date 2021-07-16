Bihar Cop Tries to Stop Liquor Mafia’s Car, Dies After Getting Dragged Under Wheel for 200 Meters

A recent incident in Darbhanga district shows how fearless the liquor mafia have become in Bihar. A police constable, on Thursday, died after he was run over by a Scorpio which was on its way to collect a consignment of illicit liquor, according to the police.

On Thursday, a police patrolling team were checking the vehicles near Kevati police station which were passing through the area. AT that moment, a Scorpio showed up. Upon seeing the police, the driver increased speed and sped past running over a policeman. The police constable was dragged along by the vehicle for some 200 meters before it came to a halt. Three to four men jumped from the vehicle and started running away.

Seeing the incident, some locals gave chase and managed to nab the driver. However, his accomplices escaped. The injured policeman was brought to the KVT CHC Health Center, where he received first aid. Immediately he was sent to the DMCH Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Upon being apprised of the incident, SDPO Anuj Kumar himself reached the hospital and made inquiries. He informed media that a case of murder was filed against all the accused including the arrested driver. He added that a manhunt is on for the rest of the gang.

The deceased policeman has been identified as Safiur Rahman. He is a resident of Paithan Kabai which falls under the Manigachi police station, Darbhanga. His family members have been informed about his death.

According to reports, the police had received a tip-off about a consignment of liquor that a gang was looking to collect from an auto. This is why the police were on patrol yesterday. However, contrary to the information received, the gang turned up in a Scorpio. A local villager Manoj Gupta, while targeting the government, said that earlier people used to be killed by the consumption of illicit liquor, now the liquor gangs are killing policemen. The situation has worsened after prohibition, he said.

