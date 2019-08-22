Bihar Cops Left Red-faced as 22 Guns Fail to Fire Single Shot at Former CM's State Funeral
Hours after the cremation took place at Balua Bazar, Mishra's ancestral village in Supaul district, local news channels began beaming video footage of the embarrassing spectacle.
The episode, which took place in the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and many other dignitaries, has raised hackles at the police headquarters.
Patna: While former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra's mortal remains were being cremated with full state honours on Wednesday, guns toted by 22 police personnel failed to fire a single shot.
Hours after the cremation took place at Balua Bazar, Mishra's ancestral village in Supaul district, local news channels began beaming video footage of the embarrassing spectacle.
#WATCH Rifles fail to fire during the state funeral of former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra, in Supaul. (21.8.19) pic.twitter.com/vBnSe7oNTt— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2019
A senior official could be seen hastily testing guns of a couple of police personnel, trying to test whether the weapons had any life left by pulling the trigger, only to resign himself to the anticlimax.
The episode, which took place in the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and many other dignitaries, has raised hackles at the police headquarters here. "This is a serious lapse. It was imperative to ensure that the guns were functional and the cartridges used therein were usable. We have sought an explanation from the district police of Supaul in this regard," a senior official said here on condition of anonymity.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cristiano Ronaldo Praises Lionel Messi, Says He 'Made me a Better Player'
- PUBG Mobile: Helicopters, Grenade Launchers, Rocket Launcher and More
- Airtel TV App Rebranded to Airtel XStream; More Than 350 Live TV Channels in Tow
- Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Post Contrasting Wins at World Badminton Championships
- Youtuber Finds GoPro Camera Containing Final Moments of Youth Who Drowned