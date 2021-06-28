Come for Vaccine, Take Back TV: Bihar Councillor Launches Lucky Draw to Encourage Covid-19 Jabs

The state of Bihar has set itself a target of vaccinating 6 crore people in six months. A major obstacle in achieving this is the vaccine hesitancy in the state due to its relatively lower literacy rate. But a local leader in Bihar may have found the solution to boost the vaccination numbers. In Katihar district, the councillor of ward no. 45 has started a ‘Tika Lagao, Inaam Pao’ lucky draw in his constituency.

Manzoor Khan has launched this initiative to extend the vaccination cover to people who have been falling prey to rumours. Nearly 800 people were registered and got vaccinated in Tola Bhatta area through this initiative. The winners of the lucky draw are announced at the end of the day in which people can win TV, fan, cycle and other valuable items.

Murli Yadav, a local, termed it a unique program, and said irrespective of whoever gets their name in the lucky draw, everyone surely gets the vaccine.

Khan said his area was faltering in vaccination due to various rumours and lack of general awareness. The councillor said he organised this lucky draw to attract eligible candidates for the vaccination. Khan noted that the initiative was a result of different people coming together besides his own personal contribution. The councillor also praised the health department for ensuring sufficient vaccine supply for his initiative.

District Immunisation Officer DN Jha lauded Khan for organising this unique program to remove vaccine hesitancy in his ward.

Bihar has administered a total of 1.57 crore vaccine doses to its citizens till June 27. This includes 1.35 crore first doses. Around 21.82 lakh people are fully vaccinated. On June 27, 60,502 doses were given across the state. Whereas the Covid situation in Bihar is currently under control as the state reported only 185 new Covid cases on June 27.

