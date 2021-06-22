Bihar Crime Data: Patna Reports Highest Murder And Theft Cases In Jan-Mar 2021

State capital Patna tops the list of crimes in Bihar with highest number of murders and theft cases for the period of January to March this year, according to the data released by Bihar Police.

Bihar Police has released the crime data for the first three months of this year to analyse and work towards improving the law and order situation in the state. The data showed that Patna recorded 40 murders in the January-March period this year, which is the highest for any city or district in Bihar.

Patna also witnessed the highest number of theft cases. The state capital registered 157 cases of theft in the first three months of this year.

Whereas, Purnea district reported the highest number of rape cases. The district in eastern Bihar recorded 26 rape cases followed by Patna and Gaya, both of which saw 20 cases of rape each for the given period.

Similarly, Madhepura district recorded 47 cases of loot, highest in Bihar. Saran (43), Vaishali (41) and East Champaran (31) were next in line.

Highest dacoity cases were reported from Vaishali district where 26 such instances were registered. Nalanda and Siwan were distant second with five dacoity cases each in the January-March quarter.

However, there is also a silver lining. The overall murders have dipped in the January-March quarter viz-a-viz the previous quarter. The murder cases for the October-December period last year were 743, it has dipped to 640 in the recent quarter.

According to the Times of India, Vinay Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG) of Bihar CID, has directed the senior superintendents of police (SSPs) and superintendents of police (SPs) of districts, which witnessed an uptick in crime, to follow the guidelines issued to them after the analysis of the crime data.

Copies of the crime data have been sent to the districts, an IPS officer, stationed at the police headquarters, revealed to the ToI.

