Bihar: Criminals Loot Rs 7.75 Lakh From Katihar Businessman At Gunpoint

Unidentified criminals in Bihar’s Katihar have looted Rs 7,75,000 from a rice merchant at gunpoint. The incident took place near Hafalganj Udamarekha under the limits of the Mufassil police station area of Katihar. The criminals were following the victim on bikes and later surrounded them to loot the money at gunpoint. The Police have registered a case regarding the incident and are making efforts to nab the criminals, who are still at large. No clue of their whereabouts has been traced so far.

According to the police, rice merchant Prabhakar Kumar Shah, along with his nephew Santosh Kumar Shah, was returning from Mansahi and Hapala areas after collecting money for rice. They were on a bike. Five criminals on two bikes followed and later surrounded them. They looted Rs 7,75,000 from Prabhakar at gunpoint and escaped.

Prabhakar said that they cried for help but no one came forward. Later, the police came after few hours of the incident. According to the Police, no one was injured during the incident.

The Police after registering the case are investigating the incident. The police officials are checking the CCTV installed in the surrounding neighborhood where the incident took place. The criminals will be nabbed soon, Police said.

In April 2021, unidentified criminals looted a petrol pump in the Bathaura area of Katihar. The criminals looted Rs 2 lakh from the petrol pump after killing RJD leader cum textile businessman Nirmal Bubna. No arrests have been made in this incident.

Earlier in March 2021, a cattle trader was robbed of Rs 2,40,000 near Sona Mor Chowk under Pranpur (Roshna) outpost in Katihar. The criminals had also snatched his motorcycle at gunpoint. A week after the incident, Police arrested two accused and sent them to jail.

