English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bihar CSBC PET Constable, Fireman Admit Card 2018 Released. Here's How to Download from @ csbc.bih.nic.in
Central Selection Board of Constable | There are around 9,900 vacancies for Constable Posts in Bihar Police and 1,965 firemen are required in the Bihar Fire Service.
Representative image.
Loading...
Central Selection Board of Constable | For the post of constable in Bihar police and fireman in Bihar Fire Services, the Central Selection Board of Constable has released the e-admit cards for written exam 2018 on its official website of CSBC — http://csbc.bih.nic.in/
Those who wish to download the e-admit cards for Bihar Police Constable and Bihar Fire Service Constable, can download it from the website till 10:00 pm on December 2. The cards were made available on November 1.
Direct link to download the CSBC Admit Card 2018: http://18.188.165.81/csbc/
Copy the above mentioned link and paste & enter in the new window, select the server and check & download your Admit Card.
Candidates who have applied for the examination can check and download their admit card from the CSBC official website - http://csbc.bih.nic.in/. Candidates are advised to download their Constable and Fireman written exam 2018 Admit Card from the official website - http://csbc.bih.nic.in/ - only.
Around 13,785 applications have been rejected by the board for not uploading photographs and signatures properly or due to incomplete form. There are around 9,900 vacancies for Constable Posts in Bihar Police and 1,965 firemen are required in the Bihar Fire Service.
Those who wish to download the e-admit cards for Bihar Police Constable and Bihar Fire Service Constable, can download it from the website till 10:00 pm on December 2. The cards were made available on November 1.
Direct link to download the CSBC Admit Card 2018: http://18.188.165.81/csbc/
Copy the above mentioned link and paste & enter in the new window, select the server and check & download your Admit Card.
Candidates who have applied for the examination can check and download their admit card from the CSBC official website - http://csbc.bih.nic.in/. Candidates are advised to download their Constable and Fireman written exam 2018 Admit Card from the official website - http://csbc.bih.nic.in/ - only.
Around 13,785 applications have been rejected by the board for not uploading photographs and signatures properly or due to incomplete form. There are around 9,900 vacancies for Constable Posts in Bihar Police and 1,965 firemen are required in the Bihar Fire Service.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Thursday 01 November , 2018 The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I in Dubai: Pakistan Win by 6 Wickets
- Here’s Why Drashti Dhami Quit TV Show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka
- Old Monk, New Tricks: Why the Classic Rum Brand Doesn't Need New Flavours
- 15 Times Shah Rukh Khan Proved Why He is Called the King of Bollywood
- Delhi Pollution - Top 5 CNG Cars to Buy in India: Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Alto and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...