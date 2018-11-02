GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Bihar CSBC PET Constable, Fireman Admit Card 2018 Released. Here's How to Download from @ csbc.bih.nic.in

Central Selection Board of Constable | There are around 9,900 vacancies for Constable Posts in Bihar Police and 1,965 firemen are required in the Bihar Fire Service.

News18.com

Updated:November 2, 2018, 9:32 AM IST
Representative image.
Central Selection Board of Constable | For the post of constable in Bihar police and fireman in Bihar Fire Services, the Central Selection Board of Constable has released the e-admit cards for written exam 2018 on its official website of CSBC — http://csbc.bih.nic.in/

Those who wish to download the e-admit cards for Bihar Police Constable and Bihar Fire Service Constable, can download it from the website till 10:00 pm on December 2. The cards were made available on November 1.

Direct link to download the CSBC Admit Card 2018: http://18.188.165.81/csbc/

Copy the above mentioned link and paste & enter in the new window, select the server and check & download your Admit Card.

Candidates who have applied for the examination can check and download their admit card from the CSBC official website - http://csbc.bih.nic.in/. Candidates are advised to download their Constable and Fireman written exam 2018 Admit Card from the official website - http://csbc.bih.nic.in/ - only.

Around 13,785 applications have been rejected by the board for not uploading photographs and signatures properly or due to incomplete form. There are around 9,900 vacancies for Constable Posts in Bihar Police and 1,965 firemen are required in the Bihar Fire Service.
