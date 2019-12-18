Bihar Dalit Woman Shot at 2 Days After a Failed Gang-rape Bid

Sasaram (Bihar): A young Dalit woman was shot at and critically injured by unidentified assailants at her home in a village of Rohtas district, a couple of days after she had registered an FIR accusing four persons of having tried to rape her, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in a village under Rajpur police station area of the district on Tuesday night where a police party has been camping since Sunday to prevent escalation of tensions that have been running high since the attempted rape.

All the accused Zafar Khan, Farookh Khan, Sharbook Khan and another were arrested on Sunday itself, Superintendent of Police, Rohtas, Satyaveer Singh said.

Sub Divisional Police Officer, Sasaram, Raj Kumar said "As per the family members of the woman who is in her early 20s the attackers were four in number and they requested for an interview with the woman claiming to be journalists. When she arrived, one of them whipped out a firearm and opened fire after which all of them fled.

"The bullet pierced through the side of the woman's neck and she was rushed to the local PHC by a police party which rushed to her home upon hearing the sound of the gunshot. Her condition required surgery so she was referred to a hospital in the district headquarters where she was operated upon. Her condition has since been stable," the SDPO said.

Efforts were on to identify the attackers and nab them, he added.

