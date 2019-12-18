Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Bihar Dalit Woman Shot at 2 Days After a Failed Gang-rape Bid

The family said the woman was approached by four men who claimed to be journalists for an interview when one of them pulled out a gun and shot her.

PTI

Updated:December 18, 2019, 2:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bihar Dalit Woman Shot at 2 Days After a Failed Gang-rape Bid
Image for representation. (Reuters)

Sasaram (Bihar): A young Dalit woman was shot at and critically injured by unidentified assailants at her home in a village of Rohtas district, a couple of days after she had registered an FIR accusing four persons of having tried to rape her, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in a village under Rajpur police station area of the district on Tuesday night where a police party has been camping since Sunday to prevent escalation of tensions that have been running high since the attempted rape.

All the accused Zafar Khan, Farookh Khan, Sharbook Khan and another were arrested on Sunday itself, Superintendent of Police, Rohtas, Satyaveer Singh said.

Sub Divisional Police Officer, Sasaram, Raj Kumar said "As per the family members of the woman who is in her early 20s the attackers were four in number and they requested for an interview with the woman claiming to be journalists. When she arrived, one of them whipped out a firearm and opened fire after which all of them fled.

"The bullet pierced through the side of the woman's neck and she was rushed to the local PHC by a police party which rushed to her home upon hearing the sound of the gunshot. Her condition required surgery so she was referred to a hospital in the district headquarters where she was operated upon. Her condition has since been stable," the SDPO said.

Efforts were on to identify the attackers and nab them, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram