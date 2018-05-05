English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bihar Daroga Result 2018: BPSSC Bihar Daroga Result Announced at csbc.bih.nic.in. Chech Your Grades
The Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) announced the Bihar Daroga Result 2018 on its official website csbc.bih.nic.in. The BPSSC exam for Bihar Daroga had been conducted on March 11 and was taken by 4.28 lakh candidates.
(Image: News18.com)
The Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) on Friday declared the Bihar Daroga result 2018 or Bihar sub-inspector result 2018 held for 1717 vacancies. The Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) announced the Bihar Daroga Result 2018 on its official website csbc.bih.nic.in. The candidates who had appeared for the Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission's Bihar Daroga vacancies in Bihar police can visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in and check their results. The candidates, who have cleared the Bihar Daroga exams 2018, are now eligible to appear in the mains exams which will be organised by the Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission BPSSC.
The number of candidates appeared in the preliminary round of Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission's Bihar Daroga examinations are more than 20 times the number of vacancies available for the post of Police Sub-Inspector in Bihar Police.
Here are the steps are given below to check the BPSSC Bihar Daroga Result 2018:
Step 1: Logon the BPSSC Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission official website csbc.bih.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says Bihar Daroga Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the link Bihar Daroga Result 2018 and a new window will open
Step 3: Enter your Bihar Daroga Exam 2018 roll number
Step 4: Download the Bihar Daroga Result 2018 and take a print out.
According to reports more than 4.28 lakh candidates had appeared for the BPSSC Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission's Bihar Daroga examinations 2018, conducted on 11 March, 2018.
