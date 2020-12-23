Bihar DCECE Results 2020 Declared on Official Website, Check Here

Bihar DCECE results 2020 have been declared by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB). Those who appeared for Bihar DCECE 2020 can check their results at q=http://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in&source=gmail&ust=1608785527266000&usg=AFQjCNFANw0XB0k_QzVOKB5dE8Q6UKhZtA" href="http://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Bihar DCECE results 2020 carry candidates' scores and qualifying status.

Candidates take Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Exam (DCECE) every year in Bihar to get into various professional courses of Medical, Engineering and Agricultural streams in the colleges of the state.

How to check Bihar DCECE results 2020 online

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board at q=http://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in&source=gmail&ust=1608785527267000&usg=AFQjCNEOm3T2E76cOZWkESOhETbgywj5ZA" href="http://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for DCECE rank card in the Download Section

Step 3: Select the course for which you appeared in the DCECE exam 2020

Step 4: Enter roll number and date of birth to login

Step 5: Click on Show Rank for DCECE 2020

Step 6: Your DCECE 2020result will display on screen

Step 7: Download rank card for future reference

Rank cards have been released for Polytechnic Engineering, part-time Polytechnic Engineering, Para Medical and Para Medical Dental.

The BCECEB will now hold counselling round 2020 for admission to these courses in the institutes of Bihar.

The counselling schedule will be released by the BCECEB on its official website soon. Candidates should keep checking the official website at regular intervals for updates related to DCECE counselling 2020.

Those who have qualified the DCECE 2020 exam will have to register for the counselling and fill colleges of their choice in order of their preference. They will also have to lock their choices.

The BCECEB will conduct a process of DCECE 2020 seat allotment before declaring the counselling result.

After the declaration of DCECE counselling result 2020, candidates will be required to report at the allotted college and pay admission fee. They will also be required to get their documents verified. Those who are not satisfied with the allotted college can appear in the next rounds of DCECE counselling.

The exam was initially scheduled to be held in April, but had to be postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and nationwide-COVID-19 lockdown.