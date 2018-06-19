GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Bihar Degree College Admissions 2018 begin today at ofssbihar.in for 10 Universities, Apply before 28th June

BSEB is organizing the centralized admissions process for constituent and affiliated Degree colleges of 10 state recognized universities. Candidates can choose upto 20 options via a single application form on OFSS.

Contributor Content

Updated:June 19, 2018, 4:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bihar Degree College Admissions 2018 begin today at ofssbihar.in for 10 Universities, Apply before 28th June
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
Bihar Degree College Admissions 2018 have begun today by Bihar School Education Board on the online portal - 'Online Facilitation System for Students' (OFSS) - ofssbihar.in. BSEB is organizing the centralized admissions process for constituent and affiliated Degree colleges of 10 state recognized universities. Candidates can choose upto 20 options via a single application form on OFSS. BSEB has also facilitated 2800 'Sahaj Vasudha Kendras' where interested students can walk-in and get help with applying for admissions. The Admissions application facility will also be available at District Registration cum Counselling Centres in the state.

The participating Universities include:

1. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University, Muzaffarpur
2. Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University, Madhepura
3. Jai Prakash Vishwavidyalaya, Chapra
4. Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga
5. Magadh University, Gaya
6. Munger University, Munger
7. Patliputra University, Patna
8. Purnea University, Purnea
9. Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University, Bhagalpur
10. Veer Kunwar Singh University, Ara

Candidates who have passed Intermediate Examination, +2 examination or equivalent from Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Central Board for Secondary education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or any other State board are eligible to apply online for admissions in the above mentioned Universities.
Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 28th June 2018:

How to apply for Bihar Degree College Admissions 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the online admissions portal - http://ofssbihar.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Click Here to Apply for Admission in Degree/Graduation Colleges’

Step 3 – Read the instructions carefully and click on ‘Click here to fill your application form’
Step 4 – Register yourself, pay the application fee (Rs.300) and fill your application form
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://ofssbihar.in/Higher-Education/innerpage.aspx

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Next Time You're in Lucknow, Visit this Jail-Themed Cafe

Next Time You're in Lucknow, Visit this Jail-Themed Cafe

Recommended For You