Bihar Police Chief Gupteshwar Pandey Steps Down from Service, Likely to Contest Upcoming Polls

Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey on Tuesday stepped down from his post after taking voluntary retirement from the services. His request seeking VRS was approved by Governor Phagu Chauhan.

Pandey is likely to contest the upcoming state Assembly polls.

Sanjiv Kumar Singhal, the Director General of Civil Defence and Fire Services, has been given the additional charge of DGP Bihar till further orders.

Pandey, who was involved in the investigation of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, found himself mired in controversy after his sexist comment aimed at Rhea Chakraborty. Hours after the Supreme Court last month ordered a CBI probe into Rajput's death, Pandey had said that Chakraborty did not have the "aukat" (stature) to comment about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Pandey had later apologised for the remark.

He was on the forefront of #JusticeForSSR campaign now he is all set to contest upcoming Bihar elections. बिहार के DGP गुप्तेश्वर पांडेय ने लिया VRSराज्य सरकार ने VRS को किया मंजूरCan it be said anymore that #JusticeForSSR was not a political campaign? pic.twitter.com/Hh6QdIBjYq — Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) September 22, 2020

Earlier this month, Pandey had hailed Chakraborty's arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as a big win for Bihar.

Pandey has been an Indian Police Service officer since 1987. He was selected as Bihar DGP in February last year out of 12 IPS officers recommended by the state government to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).