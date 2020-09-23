Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey Takes Voluntary Retirement, Take A Look at Some Facts About the Officer

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey took voluntary retirement on September 22. His request of VRS was approved by the Governor of Bihar. A notification regarding this has already been issued.

After Pandey, DGP, Director General of Homeguard and Fire services, Sanjiv Kumar Singhal has been given additional charge of the DGP.

Off late, the senior police official has been in the news for his remark on the Sushant Singh Rajput Death case. The actor’s body was found on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Currently, the matter is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Here is a look at some facts about DGP Gupteshwar Pandey:

1. This is not the first time that he has taken voluntary retirement. The first time he took premature retirement was way back in 2009.

2. It is said that the police official apparently wanted to contest the 2009 General Elections from Buxar on Bharatiya Janata Party’s ticket. This plan, however, did not get materialised.

3. Since the plan did not work out, the official requested the state government if he could take his resignation back. The then government agreed to the police official’s plea and he was back on duty.

4. He took charge as the DGP of Bihar police before the 2019 general elections.

5. He was born in 1961 in Geruabandh village in Buxar. He completed his graduation in Sanskrit from Patna University. He also gave his UPSC exam in Sanskrit.

6. In his first attempt, he managed to clear the UPSC exam. However, he became an IPS in his second attempt.

7. The official in his first attempt made the cut for an Income Tax Official. It is only in his subsequent attempt that he took charge as an IPS officer.

8. He has been an SP in many naxal affected areas like Aurangabad, Jehanabad, Arwal, Begusarai and Nalanda.

9. His actual retirement was due next year.

10. Gupteshwar Pandey, a 1987 batch IPS officer of Bihar, was also quite active in leading the alcohol ban campaign by the government of Bihar.