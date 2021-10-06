Bihar DGP Inaugurates Hi-Tech Gym for ATS at Their Patna Headquarters

Bihar’s Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjeev Kumar Singhal on Tuesday inaugurated Hitech gym at the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) headquarters in Patna. Given the increasing terrorist activities in Bihar, ATS (Anti-Terrorist Squad) was formed in 2013 by the state government. Bihar ATS Chief Ravindra Sankaran had taken the initiative to establish a Hitech gym at squad headquarters in Patna. The gym has been built to improve the physical strength of ATS jawans.

Singhal inaugurated the gym by cutting a ribbon. Addressing all his subordinates, he said, “I do daily workouts so that I can be physically active. Better health keeps us all energetic. This gym will help ATS jawans to remain physically fit all the time.”

“On this occasion, I would congratulate the ATS chief for taking the initiative. I do hope this gym will provide an opportunity for all to improve their physical strength,” he added.

A few months ago, ATS Chief Ravindra Sankaran sent a proposal for a Hitech gym to the Home Department of the Bihar government which immediately gave its approval to the proposal.

After the government’s approval, the Bihar Police officials issued an order to build a gym at the ATS Headquarters. As soon as the permission and allocation of funds from the Police Headquarters were received, the ATS Chief sent a proposal to the concerned agencies to build the gym. The agencies also accepted the proposal to make a gym without delay.

After a tender, a company was selected to build the gym. After a few months, the gym, equipped with modern equipment, is ready for use and was inaugurated yesterday.

ATS ADG Raveendran Sankaran said that this gym will prove beneficial in keeping the officers and jawans fit.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.