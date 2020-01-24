Bihar Doctor Charred to Death in Bareilly College Hostel, Room Heater Suspected to Have Caused Fire

Lucknow: A young doctor from Bihar, who had recently completed her MBBS, was burnt to death in her hostel room early on Friday. The college authorities suspect that the room heater may have sparked the fire.

Dr Sukirti Sharma was interning with SRMS Institute of Medical Sciences in the Bhojipura area of Bareilly, where the incident occurred.

According to information, the hostel authorities saw smoke coming out of the single-bed hostel room of Sukirti Sharma, following which the fire department was called up. However, by the time, firefighters doused the blaze, the fire had engulfed the entire building and charred body of the doctor was found in room number 302.

The family members of the deceased have been informed but the actual reason behind the fire and death of Sharma is yet to be ascertained. Initial theories suggest that the room heater had caused the fire.

Speaking to reporters, SRMS Medical College principal Dr SB Gupta said, "There was a room heater in the hostel room of Sukirti, which might had led to the fire. When smoke was spotted from the room, college authorities were informed, who in turn informed the fire brigade along with police. By the time the fire was doused, the doctor had died."

As soon as the news of the incident spread, senior police officials including SP (Rural) Dr Sansar Singh reached the spot. "The family members of the girl have been informed and forensic team has reached the spot to investigate the matter. The college authorities have been speaking about the fire from room heater. The body has been charred and is being sent for the post morterm."

