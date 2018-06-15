Bihar Doctor's Wife and Daughter Gangraped on Busy Rafiganj-Gaya Road

A 35-year-woman and her minor daughter were allegedly gangraped by a group of men on the busy Rafiganj-Gaya. The men also allegedly beat up two students and robbed them of mobile phones and cash.The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when a doctor was travelling on a motorcycle along with his wife and daughter.According to police, a group of nearly 10 people intercepted the vehicle at a secluded area on the road and tied the hands and legs of the man before his wife and daughter were gangraped. A police officer said that the man was left at a nearby field before the crime was committed near Sonidih village.The doctor, who runs a private clinic in Guraru area of the district, was on the way to his home at the time of the incident.Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra told News18 that a team of adjoining police stations were trying to nab the culprits. “We have raided many houses in Sonidih village and apprehended 20 youths on the basis of suspicion”, the SSP said.“The woman told us that they were stopped by the miscreants on a secluded stretch. They pleaded with them to take away their belongings and let them go but the men refused. Attackers tied the hands and legs of the doctor and left him in a nearby field, while his wife and daughter were tied to a tree before the accused fled the spot. The woman later informed us that she was gangraped. Initially, her daughter alleged of molestation but the police confirmed that both mother and daughter were gang raped," the officer said.Gaya SSP Rajeev Mishra said, "The girl was traumatised and refused to undergo a medical test. However, after counselling we have admitted her in the hospital for the medical test. We have formed two police teams with women officials to nab the culprits and expedite the investigation. At the moment, three accused have been arrested and FIR against another ten has been lodged. We won't stop till the arrest, but will ensure that justice is done to the victims of such a heinous crime.Meanwhile, the minor victim has identified two assailants after photographs were shown to her.According to police, the same group of criminals had targeted two students before the doctor's family on the same stretch. Both were brutally beaten up and robbed of their mobile phones and cash.