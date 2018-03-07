Bihar Driver Constable Recruitment 2018 to recruit candidates for Bihar Police & Bihar Fire Services is currently open on the official website of Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar – csbc.bih.nic.in.CSBC aims to recruit 700 candidates for the post of Driver Constable in Bihar Police and 969 candidates for the post of Fireman Driver in Bihar Fire Services. As per Advertisement No. 01/2018, men and women interested in abovementioned posts must apply online on or before 23rd March 2018 by following the instructions given below.: Visit the official website - http://csbc.bih.nic.in/: Click on Online Application, given under the notification,Advt. No. 01/2018: Selection of Driver Constables in Bihar Police and Fireman Driver in Bihar Fire Services.: Click onApply for Post of Driver Constable and Fireman Driver: Click on 'Click here for New Registration': Register yourself, login with your credentials, fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference- https://www.csbcbponline.com/csbdriver/Applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs 450/-Applicants of SC/ST categories need to pay an application fee of Rs 112/-Applicants must be Intermediate or Class 12th Pass from a recognized education board and must possess an LMV/HMV Driving License issued at least a year or more prior to 21st February 2018.Official Advertisement for Bihar Driver Constable Recruitment 2018http://csbc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Notice-20-02-2018.pdfApplicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 30 years, age-relaxation rules apply.The selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 per month along with Grade Pay of Rs 2,000.A Written Test of qualifying nature will be conducted to screen the candidates. Candidaets securing 30% in the same will qualify for Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Candidates who qualify the PET will undergo Motor Vehicle Driving Test for different vehicles and their technical knowledge.