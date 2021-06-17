Bihar: DSP Accused Of Raping Minor Suspended, Arrest Order Issued

A Deputy Superintendent of Police, accused of raping a minor Dalit girl, in Gaya district of Bihar has been suspended. The state Home Department has also issued an order to arrest him.

DSP Kamlakant Prasad was booked for raping a 14-year-old Dalit girl two weeks ago after the girl’s brother lodged a complaint in the four year old case. Prasad was serving as a DSP in the Bihar Special Armed Police. He will remain in Patna and has been directed not to leave the headquarters without informing a competent officer.

Anil Kishor Yadav, Additional Director General (ADG), CID (weaker section), ordered Prasad’s arrest two days ago, and a special team under senior SPs of Patna and Gaya has been formed to nab him. However, the officials are waiting for a court warrant to proceed. Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) SK Singhal on June 11 gave the responsibility of the case to CID (weaker section).

In 2017 when Prasad was serving as a DSP in Gaya he allegedly committed the crime. According to the girl’s family during Durga Puja, the then 14-year-old girl was supposed to work as a domestic help at Prasad’s Patna home and she stayed at the government accommodation allotted to Prasad the night before leaving for Patna. Prasad allegedly raped the girl that night and threatened her to remain silent.

However, it was only a few days ago that the girl opened up to her parents following which her brother on May 27 lodged an FIR at the women police station where Prasad has been booked under Prevention of Child Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, SC/ST Act and other sections of IPC.

Ravi Ranjana, station officer at women police station in Gaya, said police on Wednesday requested the court to issue an arrest warrant against Prasad. As soon as the court warrant arrives, police will head to the accused DSP’s Patna home to arrest him.

