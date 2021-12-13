Bihar Duo Beaten Up, Forced to Lick Spit from Ground for Not Voting for Man as Village Head

In a horrific incident, two people in Bihar’s Aurangabad were beaten up brutally by a poll candidate, who also made them lick their spit, for not casting their votes in his favour.

The incident was reported from Kutumba block of Aurangabad in Bihar, India Today reported. The accused, Balwant Singh, was a candidate for the election for the head of Singhna village.

Angered for not receiving votes, Singh thrashed them and forced Anil Kumar and Manjeet Kumar, spit on the ground and lick it back. Later, they were also made to do sit-ups holding their ears.

After the video footage of the incident went viral, the district magistrate and the Superintendent of Police took cognisance of the matter and arrested Singh.

“The accused has been arrested based on a complaint by the two youths. The accused chief was a candidate for the village head elections. A charge sheet against him will be filed soon,” said SP Kantesh Mishra, the report added.

