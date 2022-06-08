Bihar: Elderly Couple Begs to Collect Rs 50,000 'Bribe' for Hospital Employee to Get Son's Body

A heart-wrenching video has gone viral on social media platforms in which an elderly couple was seen begging on the streets of Samastipur city in Bihar to arrange money to “get their son’s body released from a government hospital”. The couple claimed that they were forced to do the same after an employee of Sadar Hospital allegedly asked them to pay Rs 50,000 to release the son’s body.

Samastipur, Bihar | Parents of a youth beg to collect money to get the mortal remains of their son released from Sadar Hospital after a hospital employee allegedly asked for Rs 50,000 to release the body pic.twitter.com/rezk7p6FyG — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2022

Speaking to news agency ANI, the deceased’s father Mahesh Thakur said, “Some time ago my son had gone missing. Now, we’ve received a call that my son’s body is at Sadar Hospital in Samastipur. A hospital employee has asked for Rs 50,000 to release my son’s body. We are poor people, how can we pay this amount?”

Taking cognisance into the matter, Dr SK Chaudhary, civil surgeon, Samastipur said a strict action will be taken against those found guilty. “We will certainly take strict action in this matter. Those found responsible will not be spared,” he said.

As per media reports, most of the health workers are working on contract basis at the hospital and many times they do not get their salaries. Hence, they ask relatives of patients for money.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.