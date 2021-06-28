Bihar: Elderly Man Shot Dead In Bhojpur; Second Murder In A Day

An elderly man was shot dead in a primary school located in Jamuawan village under Sandesh police station area of Bihar’s Bhojpur district on Sunday night. The deceased elderly man was shot in the shoulder and died on the spot. On receiving the information of the incident, Sandesh police station in-charge Pankaj Kumar reached the incident spot and took the body in possession. Later, the Police sent the body to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem.

This is the second murder incident in the district that took place in the last 24 hours.

The deceased has been identified as 65-year-old Muktinath Chaudhary, a resident of Jamuawan village. The locals said that he used to sleep in the primary school located in the village at some distance from the house.

According to police, he was sleeping in the school even on Sunday night. Some unknown armed miscreant shot him dead at the school. However, no one came to know about the incident on that night as there was no noise during the incident.

On Monday morning, when the villagers passing by the school saw the body, they were stunned. After this, the villagers informed the local police station.

The reason behind the murder of the elderly is not clear yet. The Police have registered a case against unknown miscreants and are investigating the matter.

Earlier, a soldier who had come home in the Imadpur area of the district was also murdered. The soldier was identified as Mukesh Kumar, who was posted in UP’s Meerut before returning to his home in Bhojpur.

In both the incidents of murder, no accused have been arrested. The Police officials are still investigating both the incidents. The residents of the district are terrified of the murder incidents in Bhojpur.

