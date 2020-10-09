INDIA

Bihar Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Lalu Yadav Gets Bail in 3rd Fodder Scam Case, But to Remain in Custody; Paswan's Demise Injects More Uncertainty to Polls

News18.com | October 9, 2020, 1:05 PM IST
Event Highlights

Bihar Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Weeks before Bihar polls, fodder scam convict and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been granted bail in the Chaibasa treasury case but is unlikely to walk out of jail given the pending Dumka case. In the Chaibasa treasury case, Lalu was awarded five years' sentence. He has been convicted in four fodder scam cases, of which he has previously been granted bail in two cases. The RJD supremo is currently lodged at a Ranchi hospital and is undergoing treatment for multiple ailments.

Exactly 20 days before elections, LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan’s death has cast a pall of gloom in the state, with the potential to impact the outcome of the elections which is son and party president Chirag Paswan is fighting solo after an ugly break with Nitish Kumar’s JD(U).
Oct 9, 2020 12:54 pm (IST)

The Rashtriya Lok Samata Party and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi headed AIMIM yesterday announced a new front of six parties for the Bihar polls whose chief ministerial candidate will be Upendra Kushwaha. Addressing a press conference in the presence of Owaisi, Kushwaha said the new grouping is named "Grand Democratic Secular Front" whose convenor will be former union minister Devendra Prasad Yadav.

Oct 9, 2020 12:13 pm (IST)

Satya Prakash Singh's joining comes a day after RJD gave nomination to Rama Singh's wife from Mahnar assembly seat in Vaishali district. Before his death on September 13, Raghuvansh Singh had strongly protested induction of Rama Singh, the muscleman- politician who had defeated him from Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency in 2014 on the LJP ticket.

Oct 9, 2020 12:13 pm (IST)

Raghuvansh Singh's Son Joins JD(U) Ahead Of Bihar Polls | Senior RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh's son Satya Prakash Singh yesterday joined JD(U), a day after Lalu Prasad's party gave ticket to wife of don- turned-politician Rama Singh in the assembly elections. Satya Prakash Singh was admitted into JD(U) by its state unit president Basistha Narayan Singh at party headquarters.

Oct 9, 2020 12:10 pm (IST)

Oppn Slams Bihar Govt over Unemployment | Meanwhile, citing reports, the opposition in Bihar attacked the state government over the issue of migrant labourers who returned home during the lockdown and have been unemployed since then. 

Oct 9, 2020 12:07 pm (IST)

Lalu Yadav Gets Bail, But to Stay in Jail | Meanwhile, RJD supremo and former Chief Minister of Bihar, Lalu Yadav, gets bail in the Chaibasa Treasury case by the Jharkhand High Court. The case is related to the fodder scam. However, he will remain in jail as the Dumka treasury case is still pending.

Oct 9, 2020 12:05 pm (IST)

Rebel in BJP | BJP workers are reportedly upset over the seat-sharing deal with the JD(U) for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections. According to the deal, JD(U) get seven out of 10 seats in Samastipur District. The miffed workers are now planning to file independent candidate from the Samastipur seat. 

File photo of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI)

Bihar assembly elections 2020 would be held in three phases for a total of 243 seats. In the first phase, polling would be held for 71 seats. In the second phase, election would be held for 94 seats on 3 November 3, and the third and final phase on November 7 would witness voting for 78 seats.

The Bihar election results would be announced on November 10.

