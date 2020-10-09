Bihar Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Lalu Yadav Gets Bail in 3rd Fodder Scam Case, But to Remain in Custody; Paswan's Demise Injects More Uncertainty to Polls

The Rashtriya Lok Samata Party and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi headed AIMIM yesterday announced a new front of six parties for the Bihar polls whose chief ministerial candidate will be Upendra Kushwaha. Addressing a press conference in the presence of Owaisi, Kushwaha said the new grouping is named "Grand Democratic Secular Front" whose convenor will be former union minister Devendra Prasad Yadav.
Exactly 20 days before elections, LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan’s death has cast a pall of gloom in the state, with the potential to impact the outcome of the elections which is son and party president Chirag Paswan is fighting solo after an ugly break with Nitish Kumar’s JD(U).
Satya Prakash Singh's joining comes a day after RJD gave nomination to Rama Singh's wife from Mahnar assembly seat in Vaishali district. Before his death on September 13, Raghuvansh Singh had strongly protested induction of Rama Singh, the muscleman- politician who had defeated him from Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency in 2014 on the LJP ticket.
Raghuvansh Singh's Son Joins JD(U) Ahead Of Bihar Polls | Senior RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh's son Satya Prakash Singh yesterday joined JD(U), a day after Lalu Prasad's party gave ticket to wife of don- turned-politician Rama Singh in the assembly elections. Satya Prakash Singh was admitted into JD(U) by its state unit president Basistha Narayan Singh at party headquarters.
Lalu Yadav Gets Bail, But to Stay in Jail | Meanwhile, RJD supremo and former Chief Minister of Bihar, Lalu Yadav, gets bail in the Chaibasa Treasury case by the Jharkhand High Court. The case is related to the fodder scam. However, he will remain in jail as the Dumka treasury case is still pending.
Rebel in BJP | BJP workers are reportedly upset over the seat-sharing deal with the JD(U) for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections. According to the deal, JD(U) get seven out of 10 seats in Samastipur District. The miffed workers are now planning to file independent candidate from the Samastipur seat.
File photo of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI)
Bihar assembly elections 2020 would be held in three phases for a total of 243 seats. In the first phase, polling would be held for 71 seats. In the second phase, election would be held for 94 seats on 3 November 3, and the third and final phase on November 7 would witness voting for 78 seats.
The Bihar election results would be announced on November 10.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WWE Superstar and Hollywood Actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Surpasses 200 Million Instagram Followers
- Elderly Delhi Couple's 'Baba Ka Dhaba' Went Viral Overnight. Now They're Listed on Zomato
- Sony May Face Delay in PlayStation 5 Launch in India All Because of a Delhi Guy
- Amid Wedding Rumours, Neha Kakkar Calls Rohanpreet Singh 'Mine' in New Romantic Post
- OnePlus 8T Latest Teaser Confirms Rectangular Quad Camera Module, Aquamarine Green Colour