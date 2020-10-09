Bihar Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Lalu Yadav Gets Bail in 3rd Fodder Scam Case, But to Remain in Custody; Paswan's Demise Injects More Uncertainty to Polls

Read More

Bihar Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Weeks before Bihar polls, fodder scam convict and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been granted bail in the Chaibasa treasury case but is unlikely to walk out of jail given the pending Dumka case. In the Chaibasa treasury case, Lalu was awarded five years' sentence. He has been convicted in four fodder scam cases, of which he has previously been granted bail in two cases. The RJD supremo is currently lodged at a Ranchi hospital and is undergoing treatment for multiple ailments.Exactly 20 days before elections, LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan’s death has cast a pall of gloom in the state, with the potential to impact the outcome of the elections which is son and party president Chirag Paswan is fighting solo after an ugly break with Nitish Kumar’s JD(U).