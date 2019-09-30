Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Bihar Event Organiser Held for Goa Nude Party Poster on Social Media

The poster had come to light on September 23 after which police began a probe.

PTI

Updated:September 30, 2019, 9:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bihar Event Organiser Held for Goa Nude Party Poster on Social Media
Image for representation.

Panaji: A man from Bihar was held for allegedly uploading a invite on social media informing about a

"nude party" in Goa, police said on Monday.

Crime Branch Superintendent of Police Pankaj Kumar Singh said former computer teacher Armaan Mehta from Bihar has confessed to uploading the poster on social media to "create a sensation" and also cheat people.

"He was arrested from Katihar in Bihar and has been brought to Goa today. Mehta is a small time event organiser and planned to create a sensation by claiming to organise a nude party," Singh said, adding that human trafficking angle was also being explored.

The poster had come to light on September 23 after which police began a probe.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram