Bihar Event Organiser Held for Goa Nude Party Poster on Social Media

Panaji: A man from Bihar was held for allegedly uploading a invite on social media informing about a

"nude party" in Goa, police said on Monday.

Crime Branch Superintendent of Police Pankaj Kumar Singh said former computer teacher Armaan Mehta from Bihar has confessed to uploading the poster on social media to "create a sensation" and also cheat people.

"He was arrested from Katihar in Bihar and has been brought to Goa today. Mehta is a small time event organiser and planned to create a sensation by claiming to organise a nude party," Singh said, adding that human trafficking angle was also being explored.

The poster had come to light on September 23 after which police began a probe.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.