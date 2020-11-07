Bihar Exit Poll Result 2020 Date and Time: When and Where to Watch

The embargo on exit polls will be lifted at 6.30pm on Saturday as the Election Commission of India (ECI) will conclude the voting process of the three-phased Bihar assembly elections. The exit poll results are announced following weeks of survey on sample responses from voters who exercised their franchise.

After the polling process draws to a close, CNN-News18 will run a live telecast of the exit poll results for the Bihar polls, along with a detailed analysis of voter mood, trends and factors that defined the polling pattern in the state. You may follow News.18.com for more updates.

Besides, multiple news channels like Chanakya, Axis, Neilsen and others will broadcast post-poll predictions on various new channels as part of the coverage for the Bihar elections.

The last and the final phase of Bihar polls will conclude on Saturday eveing by 6 pm, following which, predictions over the winning side in the high-voltage state elections will begin to pour in.

The polling was kicked off at 7am on Saturday for third and the final phase of the Bihar assembly elections for 78 constituencies.

The state registered only 7.69% voter turnout till 9am even as BJP president J P Nadda appealed to people to vote in large numbers for development of Bihar. "Last phase of polling for Bihar assembly elections is taking place today. I appeal to people to vote in large numbers and vote for development of Bihar. People should ensure their participation in grand festival of democracy while keeping Covid-related precautions in mind," Nadda tweeted.

Approximately, 2.35 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 1,204 candidates. Voting for the first phase was held on October 28 and for the second phase on November 3. The Bihar assembly poll results will be announced by the Election Commission on November 10.

Apart from the Bihar Vidhan Sabha polls, by-elections to 54 Assembly seats were held across 10 states simultaneously.