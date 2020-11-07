Bihar Exit Poll Results 2020 Live Updates: First Exit Polls Show Advantage Tejashwi Yadav, Anti-Incumbency Woes for Nitish Kumar

54.06% Voter Turnout in 3rd Phase | The third and final phase of elections to the Bihar Assembly was by and large peaceful, with the Election Commission of India (ECI) registering 54.06 per cent polling in 78 constituencies in 15 districts till 5 pm today. Muslim-dominated Kishanganj witnessed 59.77 per cent polling, Supaul 57.90, Saharsa 55.73, and Purnea 55.63. Other districts like East Champaran has registered polling percentage of 54.78, Sitamarhi 52.27, Araria 50.90, Madhepura 54.03, Muzaffarpur 54.54, Darbhanga 55.03, Samastipur 52.76 and Vaishali 49.97 till 5 pm.
Bihar Exit Poll Result 2020 Date and Time: When and Where to Watch
As the polling process draws to close, multiple news channels like Chanakya, Axis, Neilsen and others will broadcast exit poll predictions on various new channels as part of the coverage for the Bihar elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attended 12 rallies during the campaign, came out with an open letter addressed to the people of the state Thursday saying he "needed" Nitish Kumar in the state so that the development of Bihar continued unhindered. Kumar, on his part, stunned all by winding up his last election meeting in Purnea district with the remark "this is my last election. And all is well that ends well". Read More
READ | Fringe Benefits: As NDA, Grand Alliance Battle it out, Advantage for Smaller Tie-ups in Multi-cornered Polls
These small coalitions have become a refuge of the rebels of the mainline parties who have been denied tickets. Some of these discards are individually strong in their respective constituencies and they have chances of emerging victorious in the multi-cornered contests.
The Third Front | Also in fray is the 'Grand Democratic Secular Front', a third front floated by the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) and AIMIM headed by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. The new front comprises of six parties and their convener is former union minister Devendra Prasad Yadav and chief ministerial candidate is Upendra Kushwaha. The constituents of the new front are -- RLSP, AIMIM, BSP of Mayawati, Suhaldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, Samajik Janata Dal (democratic) and Jantantrik Party (Socialist).
After the polling process draws to a close, CNN-News18 will run a live telecast of the exit poll results for the Bihar polls, along with a detailed analysis of voter mood, trends and factors that defined the polling pattern in the state. You may also follow News18.com and watch this space for more updates.
The embargo on exit polls will be lifted at 6.30pm today as the Election Commission of India (ECI) will conclude the voting process of the three-phased Bihar assembly elections. The exit poll results are announced following weeks of survey on sample responses from voters who exercised their franchise.
LJP Hopes to Play Spoilsport for JD(U) | Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which broke away from NDA in Bihar, is also in the fray in a number of seats this time, threatening to play spoilsport for the NDA, especially the JD(U) with its repeated pleas that "every vote cast in favour of the Chief Ministers party will be a loss for Bihars future". The party is contesting on 134 seats.
Main Contenders | The Bihar Assembly polls will decide the fate of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), that is trying to avert the anti-incumbency factor, and the opposition Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan led by an apparently resurgent Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The NDA comprises of incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) (JDU), Sushil Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mukesh Sahani-led Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM). The Mahagathbandhan includes the RJD led by Tejashwi Yadav in the absence of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist).
Exit Poll from 7pm | Voting for the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections was held on October 28 and for the second phase on November 3. The Bihar polls results will be declared by the Election Commision of India on November 10. As soon as the polling ends today, News18 will begin broadcasting the exit polls from 7pm that would predict the winner based on responses of people who have cast their votes. Follow this space for updates.
Polling Nears End in Bihar | Voting in the high-voltage Bihar Assembly elections is about to be concluded with the third phase of polling today. The poll opened at 7 am in the 78 assembly seats spread across 15 districts of north Bihar. According to the Election Commission, the poll percentage at 3 pm was 45.91, higher than the corresponding figure for the second phase (44.51), but marginally lower than that for the first phase (46.29).