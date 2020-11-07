News18 Logo

Bihar Exit Poll Results 2020 Live Updates: First Exit Polls Show Advantage Tejashwi Yadav, Anti-Incumbency Woes for Nitish Kumar

News18.com | November 07, 2020, 18:41 IST
Event Highlights

Bihar Exit Poll Results 2020 Live Updates: All eyes are on exit polls, which will predict the outcome of the Bihar Assembly elections after voting for the third and last phase ended today. Today's Chanakya exit poll will predict whether the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or the opposition alliance ‘Mahagathbandhan’ comes to power next in the state. The polls will be based on voter responses and its results are announced following weeks of survey on sample responses from voters who exercised their franchise. The Election Commission of India earlier said 45.85% voter turnout was recorded till 3pm in the third and final phase of the assembly elections. The polls opened at 7am in the 78 assembly seats spread across 15 districts of north Bihar.

Voting for the first phase was held on October 28 and for the second phase on November 3. Results will be out on November 10. The polls will decide the fate of the ruling NDA (that is trying to avert the anti-incumbency factor) and the opposition Grand Alliance led by an apparently resurgent RJD.
Nov 7, 2020 18:41 (IST)

The CVoter Exit Poll of ABP news projects: 

NDA: 104 -128 
RJD+: 108 - 131

Nov 7, 2020 18:40 (IST)

According to Republic- Jan ki Baat, here's the range of seats that the contenders are likely to win

NDA: 91-117
MGB: 118-138
LJP: 5-8
Others: 3-6

Nov 7, 2020 18:35 (IST)

As the  embargo on exit polls gets lifted at 6.30pm, the first projection is coming in from Times Now C-Voter, which says:
NDA+: 116
UPA: 120
LJP: 1
Others: 6

Nov 7, 2020 18:33 (IST)

54.06% Voter Turnout in 3rd Phase | The third and final phase of elections to the Bihar Assembly was by and large peaceful, with the Election Commission of India (ECI) registering 54.06 per cent polling in 78 constituencies in 15 districts till 5 pm today. Muslim-dominated Kishanganj witnessed 59.77 per cent polling, Supaul 57.90, Saharsa 55.73, and Purnea 55.63. Other districts like East Champaran has registered polling percentage of 54.78, Sitamarhi 52.27, Araria 50.90, Madhepura 54.03, Muzaffarpur 54.54, Darbhanga 55.03, Samastipur 52.76 and Vaishali 49.97 till 5 pm.

Nov 7, 2020 18:12 (IST)

Bihar Exit Poll Result 2020 Date and Time: When and Where to Watch

As the polling process draws to close, multiple news channels like Chanakya, Axis, Neilsen and others will broadcast exit poll predictions on various new channels as part of the coverage for the Bihar elections.

Nov 7, 2020 18:05 (IST)

Voting Concludes in Bihar | Polling concludes for the Bihar Assembly elections.

Nov 7, 2020 18:00 (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attended 12 rallies during the campaign, came out with an open letter addressed to the people of the state Thursday saying he "needed" Nitish Kumar in the state so that the development of Bihar continued unhindered. Kumar, on his part, stunned all by winding up his last election meeting in Purnea district with the remark "this is my last election. And all is well that ends well". Read More

Nov 7, 2020 17:51 (IST)

READ | Fringe Benefits: As NDA, Grand Alliance Battle it out, Advantage for Smaller Tie-ups in Multi-cornered Polls

These small coalitions have become a refuge of the rebels of the mainline parties who have been denied tickets. Some of these discards are individually strong in their respective constituencies and they have chances of emerging victorious in the multi-cornered contests.

Nov 7, 2020 17:48 (IST)
 

The Third Front | Also in fray is the 'Grand Democratic Secular Front', a third front floated by the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) and AIMIM headed by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. The new front comprises of six parties and their convener is former union minister Devendra Prasad Yadav and chief ministerial candidate is Upendra Kushwaha. The constituents of the new front are -- RLSP, AIMIM, BSP of Mayawati, Suhaldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, Samajik Janata Dal (democratic) and Jantantrik Party (Socialist).

Nov 7, 2020 17:40 (IST)

After the polling process draws to a close, CNN-News18 will run a live telecast of the exit poll results for the Bihar polls, along with a detailed analysis of voter mood, trends and factors that defined the polling pattern in the state. You may also follow News18.com and watch this space for more updates.

Nov 7, 2020 17:38 (IST)

The embargo on exit polls will be lifted at 6.30pm today as the Election Commission of India (ECI) will conclude the voting process of the three-phased Bihar assembly elections. The exit poll results are announced following weeks of survey on sample responses from voters who exercised their franchise.

Nov 7, 2020 17:33 (IST)

LJP Hopes to Play Spoilsport for JD(U) | Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which broke away from NDA in Bihar, is also in the fray in a number of seats this time, threatening to play spoilsport for the NDA, especially the JD(U) with its repeated pleas that "every vote cast in favour of the Chief Ministers party will be a loss for Bihars future". The party is contesting on 134 seats.

Nov 7, 2020 17:30 (IST)

Main Contenders | The Bihar Assembly polls will decide the fate of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), that is trying to avert the anti-incumbency factor, and the opposition Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan led by an apparently resurgent Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The NDA comprises of incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) (JDU), Sushil Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mukesh Sahani-led Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM). The Mahagathbandhan includes the RJD led by Tejashwi Yadav in the absence of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Nov 7, 2020 17:24 (IST)

Exit Poll from 7pm | Voting for the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections was held on October 28 and for the second phase on November 3. The Bihar polls results will be declared by the Election Commision of India on November 10. As soon as the polling ends today, News18 will begin broadcasting the exit polls from 7pm that would predict the winner based on responses of people who have cast their votes. Follow this space for updates.

Nov 7, 2020 17:21 (IST)

Polling Nears End in Bihar | Voting in the high-voltage Bihar Assembly elections is about to be concluded with the third phase of polling today. The poll opened at 7 am in the 78 assembly seats spread across 15 districts of north Bihar. According to the Election Commission, the poll percentage at 3 pm was 45.91, higher than the corresponding figure for the second phase (44.51), but marginally lower than that for the first phase (46.29).

File photos of LJP president Nitish Kumar, JD-U supremo Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (PTI Photos)

While the polling in the final far was by and large peaceful, the police had to open fire in the air in Purnia to disperse a crowd trying to disturb voting even as people boycotted polling at 12 booths in Katihar in protest against barriers not being set up at two railway crossings.

About 2.34 crore voters, spread across 78 assembly segments of the 243-strong Assembly, decided the fate of 1,204 candidates, including the Speaker and 12 members of the state cabinet. As in the previous two phases, Chirag Paswan's LJP is also in the fray in a number of seats this time, threatening to play spoilsport for the NDA, especially the JD(U) with its repeated pleas that "every vote cast in favour of the Chief Minister’s party will be a loss for Bihar’s future". While the NDA looked surefooted till a few months ago, poll pundits have begun to predict "winds of change" and the ruling coalition seems to have taken note as emotional appeals to the voters have emanated from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Many of the 78 poll-bound assembly segments spread across 19 districts were in the Kosi-Seemanchal region where the contest between NDA and Grand Alliance was held under the shadow of the Owaisi factor given the fact that the AIMIM has fielded candidates in many of the Muslim-dominated seats and the Hyderabad MP also carried out a hectic campaign. The Kosi-Seemanchal region also happens to be the main area of influence for maverick former MP Pappu Yadav, whose Jan Adhikar Party is determined to make its presence felt and prove a point to the RJD as both draw their support from the states most populous community the Yadavs.

