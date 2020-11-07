Bihar Exit Poll Results 2020 Live Updates: First Exit Polls Show Advantage Tejashwi Yadav, Anti-Incumbency Woes for Nitish Kumar

File photos of LJP president Nitish Kumar, JD-U supremo Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (PTI Photos)



While the polling in the final far was by and large peaceful, the police had to open fire in the air in Purnia to disperse a crowd trying to disturb voting even as people boycotted polling at 12 booths in Katihar in protest against barriers not being set up at two railway crossings.



About 2.34 crore voters, spread across 78 assembly segments of the 243-strong Assembly, decided the fate of 1,204 candidates, including the Speaker and 12 members of the state cabinet. As in the previous two phases, Chirag Paswan's LJP is also in the fray in a number of seats this time, threatening to play spoilsport for the NDA, especially the JD(U) with its repeated pleas that "every vote cast in favour of the Chief Minister’s party will be a loss for Bihar’s future". While the NDA looked surefooted till a few months ago, poll pundits have begun to predict "winds of change" and the ruling coalition seems to have taken note as emotional appeals to the voters have emanated from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.



Many of the 78 poll-bound assembly segments spread across 19 districts were in the Kosi-Seemanchal region where the contest between NDA and Grand Alliance was held under the shadow of the Owaisi factor given the fact that the AIMIM has fielded candidates in many of the Muslim-dominated seats and the Hyderabad MP also carried out a hectic campaign. The Kosi-Seemanchal region also happens to be the main area of influence for maverick former MP Pappu Yadav, whose Jan Adhikar Party is determined to make its presence felt and prove a point to the RJD as both draw their support from the states most populous community the Yadavs.