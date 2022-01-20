Bihar Extends Covid Restrictions Till February 6

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced Thursday that the existing COVID-19 restrictions would be extended till February 6. Due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, the state government had imposed curbs since January 4. The restrictions were due to end on January 21.

The status of COVID-19 was reviewed. In view of the situation, it has been decided to extend all the existing restrictions currently in force till 6th February 2022. All of you are requested to take special precautions and follow the guidelines issued by the government, the chief minister tweeted. A government order said the ongoing night curfew will continue and schools up to eighth grade will remain closed.

Noting that physical classes will not be allowed in coaching centres, the order said administrative work may be done in schools, colleges, and coaching centres with 50 per cent capacity. Restaurants and business establishments will have to down their shutters by 8 pm. A maximum of 50 people will be allowed to attend weddings and 20 at funerals. Parks, swimming pools, gymnasiums, zoos, and places of tourist interest will remain closed till February 6, the order said.

Meanwhile, the spread of COVID-19 cases continued unabated in the state as 3,475 more people tested positive for the infection on Thursday, pushing the tally to 8,02,741. Six more patients succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 12,162, a bulletin issued by the state health department said. Altogether 7,63,906 people have recuperated from the disease so far, including 7,277 in the last 24 hours.

The state’s active coronavirus count is 26,673 on Thursday. Bihar had reported 4,063 fresh cases and 11 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday. Of the new cases, 745 fresh infections, 254 less than the previous day, were reported from Patna alone on Thursday. The recovery rate in the state increased to 95.16 per cent from 94.67 on Wednesday, the bulletin said. Bihar has so far reported 67 cases of the Omicron variant.

