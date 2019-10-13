Bihar Flood Aftermath: 80 Dengue, 76 Chikungunya Cases in 3 Days in Patna

Patna has witnessed one of the worst floods this year. After floods, people in the city of Bihar are facing the menace of mosquito-borne diseases. At least 80 people have tested positive of dengue.

Along with dengue, fresh cases of chikungunya were also reported in Bihar's capital, officials of the state health department said.

Both dengue and chikungunya are spread by the bite of Aedes aegypti mosquito.

The rise cases in Patna have been reported even after as the state health department on Wednesday said that there has been no spurt in the number of dengue patients in the aftermath of floods in parts of Bihar.

In the latest report on Thursday, the health officials said that Patna has recorded the maximum number of dengue cases, after Bhagalpur. They added that since the last week of September until Tuesday, at least 823 patients have tested positive for dengue in Patna alone.

Initial symptoms of dengue include high fever and severe headache followed by joint and muscle pains, soaring of eyes, fatigue, nausea, vomiting among others.

The health officials said as on Thursday, October 10, the number of dengue cases rose to 903. As on Tuesday, 76 people tested positive of chikungunya which went up to 90 as on Thursday, a report by Hindustan Times mentioned health officials saying.

Doctors at Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) said the next 10 days would be crucial as they struggle to deal with the outbreak of the mosquito-borne diseases after floods in parts of Bihar. People from flood-hit districts with complaints of fever and nausea have been referred to the PMCH without delay.

PMCH superintendent Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said that 127 dengue cases have been reported at the hospital from September 26 until Thursday. “At least 40-45 patients report daily to the hospital, of which 30-35 test positive. Right now, 18 dengue patients are admitted to the hospital,” he added.

Prasad further said the situation is under control and not alarming. He said, “This year, the trend of dengue is different as there is no steep fall in blood platelet count in the patients."

He also said that every day at least 8-10 people suffering from diarrhea are being referred to the PMCH and most of them are from places that remain waterlogged.

The officials of the state health department said that they are making “all-out efforts” to check the outbreak and have been setting-up free testing camps besides arranging for fogging in the affected areas.

A health department official was quoted as saying by the daily that on Thursday, 10 teams were spraying synthetic parathyroid in Patna’s three affected localities -- Rajendra Nagar, Kankarbagh and Patliputra colony. “All the medical colleges of the state have the testing kits for dengue and chikungunya in sufficient quantity...,” the official added.

The health department is also holding free camps to test dengue and chikungunya cases at PMCH and Nalanda Medical College and Hospital from October 10 to 12.

