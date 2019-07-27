Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Bihar Flood Situation Grim, 85 Lakh People Under Grip of Deluge

Among the 13 districts affected by the deluge, Sitamarhi and Madhubani were the worst-affected with 37 and 30 deaths respectively. The number of blocks affected by the floods also rose by five taking figure 111.

PTI

Updated:July 27, 2019, 9:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bihar Flood Situation Grim, 85 Lakh People Under Grip of Deluge
File photo of villagers relocating to a safer place from the flooded area, in Motihari block under East Champaran district of Bihar. (PTI Photo)
Loading...

Patna: The flood situation in Bihar remained grim with 85.60 lakh people in 1,253 panchayats being under the grip of the deluge, even as the toll stayed at 127 with no fresh deaths being reported on Saturday, officials said.

Among the 13 districts affected by the deluge, Sitamarhi and Madhubani were the worst-affected with 37 and 30 deaths respectively.

The number of flood-hit panchayats rose from 1,243 on Friday to 1,253 on Saturday. The number of blocks affected by the floods also rose by five taking figure 111 on Saturday, the state

disaster management department said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reviewed the floods situation in north Bihar and the drought-like situation elsewhere with his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi and other cabinet colleagues besides top

administrative officials.

Interacting with the district magistrates concerned through video conferencing, the chief minister told them to assess the damage to property and crops in the flood-affected areas and provide

relief to the people.

The government is providing ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of the kin of each of the deceased and all flood-affected families are getting the assistance of Rs 6,000 through direct cash transfer system.

As many as 885 community kitchens are being run by the state government in the flood-hit areas and over 6,000 people have taken shelter in eight relief camps, the disaster management

the department said, adding food, medicines and other relief material are being distributed in marooned areas.

Two IAF helicopters have been pressed into service for air-dropping of relief materials in inaccessible areas, the department said.

However, there were reports of people staging protests against the inadequate distribution of relief.

In Muzaffarpur district, women from Jamalpur Kodayat panchayat picketed the office of the Circle Officer of Gaighat to protest against unavailability of boats, sources said.

Six rivers originating in Nepal have been flowing above the danger mark in Bihar for nearly three weeks ever since catchment areas in the adjoining country witnessed torrential rainfall.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram