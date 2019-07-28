Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Bihar Flood Situation Grim, Death Toll Remains at 127, Over 85 Lakh People Affected

One of the severely affected districts, Darbhanga has so far reported 12 casualties ever since Bihar was hit by flash floods earlier this month owing to torrential rainfall in Terai region of Nepal.

PTI

Updated:July 28, 2019, 10:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bihar Flood Situation Grim, Death Toll Remains at 127, Over 85 Lakh People Affected
Representative Image (PTI)
Loading...

Patna: There was no let-up in the flood situation in Bihar where the deluge has affected over 85 lakh people even though the toll remained at 127 for the second consecutive day on Sunday.

One of the severely affected districts, Darbhanga has so far reported 12 casualties ever since Bihar was hit by flash floods earlier this month owing to torrential rainfall in Terai region of Nepal.

Water level under a railway bridge close to Hayaghat in the district rose above the danger level prompting the East Central Railway to suspend movement of trains on the Darbhanga-Samastipur section.

Altogether 13.85 lakh people, in 200 panchayats of 16 blocks in the district are affected by the floods, the state disaster management department said.

The worst-hit districts in terms of deaths, however, are Sitamarhi and Madhubani which has accounted for 37 and 30 casualties respectively.

Altogether 13 north Bihar districts have been hit by the flood. Of these, only Katihar and West Champaran have reported no deaths so far.

Araria accounted for 12 casualties, followed by Sheohar (10), Purnea (nine), Kishanganj (seven), Muzaffarpur (four), Supaul (three), East Champaran (one) and Saharsa (one).

The state disaster management department has put the total number of people hit by floods in the state at 85.601 lakh and 876 personnel with 133 motorboats have been deployed for relief and rehabilitation work.

The IAF has deployed two helicopters for airdropping food and other relief material while the 9th battalion of the NDRF has deployed 19 teams in the flood-affected areas.

The state government has announced an ex gratia of Rs four lakh to the next of kin of each deceased while each family surviving the calamity is getting the assistance of Rs 6,000 through direct cash transfer.

Sporadic incidents of locals staging protests over the unsatisfactory distribution of relief materials have been reported from some flood-hit areas.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram