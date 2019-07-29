Take the pledge to vote

PM Modi Reviews Bihar Flood Situation as Over 88 Lakh People Remain Affected

The disaster management department has put the total number of people hit by flood in the state at 88.46 lakh in 1,269 panchayats of 111 blocks of the 13 districts.

PTI

Updated:July 29, 2019, 11:54 PM IST
PM Modi Reviews Bihar Flood Situation as Over 88 Lakh People Remain Affected
A man carries gas cylinders as he wades through a flooded area following heavy monsoon rains in Muzaffarpur in Bihar. (Image: AFP)
Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reviewed the flood situation in Bihar as more than 88 lakh people have been affected by the deluge even though the death toll remained at 127 for the third consecutive day, state Disaster Management department said.

PM Modi spoke with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Modi. "The Centre has been working with the state government to help those affected and we will continue providing all possible assistance needed," he tweeted.

Altogether 13 districts have been hit by the calamity, Sitamarhi with 37 casualties, topped the list followed by Madhubani (30), Araria (12), Darbhanga (12), Sheohar (10) Purnea (nine), Kishanganj (seven), Muzaffarpur (four), East Supaul (three), Champaran (two) and Saharsa (one).

Two of the flood-hit districts - Katihar and West Champaran - have reported no deaths till date, the department said. The disaster management department has put the total number of people hit by flood in the state at 88.46 lakh in 1,269 panchayats of 111 blocks of the 13 districts.

Food is being prepared for the affected population at 507 community kitchens and distributed by 876 personnel equipped with 133 boats, who are assisted by 19 teams of NDRF personnel dispatched from the headquarters of its 9th battalion here.

With people returning to their homes after water receding in several areas, the number of relief camps has been reduced.

Meanwhile, NDRF 9th battalion personnel successfully evacuated a three-year-old child, a snake bite victim from flood affected Janerwa village under Banjariya block of East Champaran district on the intervening night of July 28-29, 9th battalion Commandant Vijay Sinha said in a release.

The snake bite victim was rushed to Motihari sadar hospital after carrying out a night operation, Sinha said, adding that the child is stable.

According to Water Resources Department daily bulletin, five rivers- Baghmati, Burhi Gandak, Kamla Balan, Adhwara and Khiroi- are flowing above their danger level at nine places in Bihar.

Baghmati river alone is flowing above danger mark at three places like Kataunjha (Sitamarhi), Benibad (Muzaffarpur), Hayaghat (Darbhanga), it said, adding that Burhi Gandak flowing above at 'Samastipur rail pul' and 'Rosera rail Pul' in Samastipur while Khiroi flowing above danger mark at Kamtaul and Ekmighat in Darbhanga district.

As per India Meteorological Department's forecast, light to normal rainfall is expected in the catchment areas of all the rivers of Bihar in next 24 hours. ​

