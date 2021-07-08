'Ensure Support to People Affected by Bihar Floods': Nitish Kumar Tells Officials

Soon after conducting an aerial survey of three flood-affected districts, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday directed officials to carry out a realistic assessment of the areas submerged under floodwater. He also directed them to provide necessary relief and support to the affected people. CM Nitish carried out the aerial survey along with water resources minister Sanjay Jha and departmental secretary Sanjeev Hans. This was the second consecutive day when the survey was conducted to oversee the impact of floods and ongoing relief operations across the submerged regions.

Darbhanga, Madhubani and Samastipur are among the flood-affected districts in the state.

After the survey, Kumar on Wednesday evening chaired a meeting of senior officials of these districts and departments concerned with flood management and relief operations. District magistrates of Darbhanga, Madhubani and Samastipur joined the meeting through virtual mode.

In the meeting, Chief Minister said due to excess rain there is a situation of flood in many districts.

He directed all the District Magistrates to conduct an aerial survey in the flood-affected areas and make an assessment about the damage and relief operations after getting the information about the actual situation on the ground.

“We all have to work for the relief of the people in every way. It is important to work with sensitivity so that help is available to the people on time. If each and everything is properly assessed, then relief work will be done in a better way,” CM said during the meeting.

Giving instructions to assess the loss of farmers, Nitish Kumar said that farmers have suffered a lot due to floods. He directed officials to assess the damages properly and provide benefits of various schemes to farmers. He asked officials to carry out the relief operations while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

Earlier on Tuesday, the CM Nitish Kumar conducted an aerial survey of five districts in northern parts-East and West Champaran, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur and Sitamarhi. These districts have been facing floods due to heavy rainfall.

Major rivers in the state including Gandak, Burhi Gandak, Kosi, Bagmati, Parmar, and Kamla are flowing one meter above danger levels (DL) at different stretches along their course.

