Bihar Floods Death Toll Reaches 78, Sitamarhi District Accounts for Maximum Casualties

Patna: A total 78 persons have died so far in the flash floods that have hit Bihar in the wake of torrential rainfall in adjoining Nepal, the state disaster management department said on Thursday.

According to figures released by the department, the death toll has climbed to 78 as against 67 on the previous day with Sitamarhi district accounting for the maximum number of 18 casualties.

Other districts reporting casualties are Madhubani (14), Araria (12), Sheohar and Darbhanga (nine each), Purnea (seven), Kishanganj (four), Supaul (three) and East Champaran (two).

Three flood-affected districts - Muzaffarpur, Saharsa and Katihar - have confirmed nil casualties so far, the department said.