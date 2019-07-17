English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bihar Floods Death Toll Rises to 67, Officials Focusing on Prevention of Disease outbreak
The death toll, as per the state disaster management department, has registered a more than two-fold rise since 24 hours ago when it stood at 33.
Villagers look on at a flooded area, in Ratanpur village under East Champaran district of Bihar. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Patna: Death toll in the Bihar flash floods soared to 67 on Wednesday, state disaster management department said.
Officials asserted that water levels have begun to recede in the inundated areas and focus has now shifted to prevention of outbreak of diseases.
The death toll, as per the state disaster management department, has registered a more than two-fold rise since 24 hours ago when it stood at 33.
The affected population on Wednesday stood at 46.83 lakhs residing in 831 panchayats under 92 blocks of 12 districts.
Inundation in Bihar has been caused by torrential rainfall in the catchment areas of Nepal over the weekend.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
Monday 15 July , 2019 JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
Saturday 13 July , 2019 Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
Saturday 13 July , 2019 TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
Thursday 11 July , 2019 Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Step Out for a Romantic Luncheon in Mumbai, See Pics
- Watch: Airline Passenger Caught Using Toes to Scroll Through In-Flight Entertainment
- Priyanka Chopra Posts Special Note to 'J Sister' Sophie Turner After Emmy Nomination
- BS-VI Fuel Available at Same Cost as Regular Fuel in Delhi, Prices set to Increase in April 2020
- Why is The OxygenOS 9.5.9 Not Available For Many OnePlus 7 Pro Users in India Even Now?
Photogallery
Loading...