Bihar Floods Death Toll Rises to 67, Officials Focusing on Prevention of Disease outbreak

Patna: Death toll in the Bihar flash floods soared to 67 on Wednesday, state disaster management department said.

Officials asserted that water levels have begun to recede in the inundated areas and focus has now shifted to prevention of outbreak of diseases.

The death toll, as per the state disaster management department, has registered a more than two-fold rise since 24 hours ago when it stood at 33.

The affected population on Wednesday stood at 46.83 lakhs residing in 831 panchayats under 92 blocks of 12 districts.

Inundation in Bihar has been caused by torrential rainfall in the catchment areas of Nepal over the weekend.