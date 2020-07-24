Bihar Floods Halt Samastipur-Darbhanga Rail Operations as Rain Wreaks Havoc in 10 Districts

All rivers in the state are in spate after torrential rain in the Terai regions of Bihar and Nepal. Floods continue wreaking havoc in 10 districts of the state. After the flood waters reached near a rail bridge between flood-affected Samastipur and Darbhanga, rail operations on the route have been stopped.

East Central Railway chief public relations officer Rajesh Kumar said on Friday that flood waters were passing near bridge number-16 at Hayaghat due to which the operations on the Darbhanga-Samastipur rail section have been halted from 7 a.m.

According to the water resources department, the pressure of water on the railway bridge cart and railway track in Hayaghat has increased manifold. The water in several rivers, including the Bagmati, Ghaghra, Gandak, Budhi Gandak, is flowing above the danger mark. Some 426 panchayats in 64 blocks across 10 districts of Bihar have been affected by the floods.