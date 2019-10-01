Bihar Floods 'Man-made', JD(U)-BJP Govt's Apathy Led to Deluge: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday alleged that apathy of the JD(U)-BJP government in Bihar has led to floods in many parts of the state, including capital Patna, and claimed the deluge was "man-made".

Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil also alleged that works for the 'Namami Gange' project were not undertaken due to corruption.

"Due to corruption and lack of supervision, water is now entering the town as the pipeline has not been aligned properly, resulting in the city getting flooded," he said.

"At least for the sake of humanity, the state and the central governments should come out and help the people and mitigate their problems arising out of floods," he said.

The Congress also released a video purportedly showing a JD(U) MLA questioning the government.

Gohil said if the government does not want to listen to people's woes, at least it should hear its own legislator. He also accused the Bihar government of being "publicity hungry" and doing everything for publicity and not for the common people.

Asked about bypoll campaign in Bihar, Gohil said, "For us, this issue is of humanity, politics apart. We have so many issues to raise during the upcoming bye-elections. For us this is not the point to play politics."

Another Congress spokesperson Anshul Avijit said it was an "absolutely shameful" situation in Bihar, especially in Patna.

"This is not nature's fury but a man-made disaster. This was something waiting to happen. I want to stress upon this point that had the authorities taken proper preventive measures, cleaned up the drainage system, this could have been prevented," he said.

He alleged that it was indeed a sad state of affairs that in the past 15 years "nothing has been done to improve the drainage and civic system in what we now has deemed as Smart City".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.