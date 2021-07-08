Bihar Floods: People Living On Roof Of Damaged Houses In Gopalganj

Although the water level of Gandak river has reduced, it has left a serious impact on the lives of the residents who live nearby. After seeing their houses being submerged in the water, people have started living on the roof of damaged houses under open sky in Gopalganj district. Several villages in Manjhagarh block are still inundated in water.

The villagers are waiting to receive aid from the government. Houses in Mangurha and Vishunpura villages of the Manjhagarh block have also been submerged in water. A resident Sujeet Yadav told the reporters that he has sent all the members of his family to someone else’s house. He spends the days and nights in his own damaged hut.

People from other villages visiting Manjhagarh block are the only source from where the residents can get some food. Otherwise, days are spent lying at the top of the house, empty stomach and waiting for help to arrive.

Apart from Sujeet Yadav, dozens of family members of the Mangurha and Bishanpura villages are spending their days in a similar fashion.

The majority of households are filling their stomachs from ration (rice and flour) that was not spoiled by water or the one that is being provided to them by other villagers through a boat.

In the village, the families are barely able to pass the day in their wrecked homes. The worst part of it is that the flood victims have not received any help from the district administration yet.

