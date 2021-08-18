Bihar Floods: Three More NDRF Teams Reach Patna for Relief Operations

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached Patna airport from Odisha’s Cuttack to help the authorities engaged in rescue and relief operations in flood-affected areas in Bihar. There were about 100 members in the three teams, and they reached Patna in a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force. The officers and soldiers of NDRF boarded buses to Katihar, Lakhisarai, andFollowing heavy rains last week, Ganga and Burhi Gandak rivers have touched the danger mark. Patna’s Mokama. Over 34 lakh people in 32 districts of Bihar have been reportedly affected by the deluge.

Three teams from Cuttack arrived in Patna with radio sets, satellite fans, and other modern equipment. A total of 19 teams of NDRF were already deployed in Bihar for relief and rescue work in the flood-affected districts.

On Tuesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in three districts — Bhagalpur, Begusarai, and Khagaria. To take stock of the situation in various areas, he visited relief camps set up by the district administrations. Following a heavy rainfall last week, Ganga and the Burhi Gandak rivers passing through these three districts have touched the danger mark.

Pregnant women living in Bihar’s flood relief camps will be given financial assistance of Rs 10,000 for having a son and Rs 15,000 for having a daughter, the Bihar government has announced. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that financial assistance of Rs 6,000 will be given to each flood affected-family by the state government.

Due to incessant rains, normal life in the state has gone into disarray. In both urban and rural areas, people are facing difficulty in commuting as several roads are submerged underwater. Train services have also been hit as the Indian Railways cancelled a significant number of trains in the state due to the situation posed by the floods. Many important train tracks are also flooded with water.

