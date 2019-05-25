English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bihar Forest Guard Admit Card 2019 Released at csbc.bih.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here
The Bihar Forest Guard Admit Card 2019can be downloaded from the Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable’s official website at csbc.bih.nic.in
Bihar Forest Guard Admit Card 2019 | The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has released the Online Admit Card 2019 for Bihar Forest Guard Recruitment today on May 25. The Bihar Forest Guard Admit Card 2019, CSBC Forest Guard Admit Card 2019, CSBC Bihar Forest Guard Admit Card 2019 can be downloaded from the Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable’s official website csbc.bih.nic.in. A direct link for smooth and easy access of Bihar Forest Guard 2019 Admit Card download is also provided by the CSBC at its homepage. All the candidates can provide the required details and take a print out of their CSBC Forest Guard 2019 Admit Card.
The Bihar Forest Guard Recruitment Entrance Exam is scheduled to be held on June 16 for as many as 902 vacancies. Candidates appearing for Bihar Forest Guard Entrance Exam 2019 can download the online CSBC Forest Guard 2019 Admit Card at the earliest.
Step To Download Bihar Forest Guard Admit Card 2019
Step 1: Visit the CSBC’s official website at csbc.bih.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click 'Environment, Forest & Climate Change' tab
Step 3: Look for ‘Bihar Forest Guard e-admit card’ link
Step 4: Click on Bihar Forest Guard e-admit card 2019 link
Step 5: You will be redirected on a new window
Step 5: Enter your registration number and date of birth for Bihar Forest Guard Entrance Exam
Step 6: Your Bihar Forest Guard Admit Card 2019 will be shown on the screen.
Step 7: Take a printout of Bihar Forest Guard admit card for future use.
The timing of Bihar Forest Guard written examination is from 10 am to 12 pm. The candidates will be shortlisted for the post of Bihar Forest Guard 2019 on the basis of their scores in Forest Guard written test, physical efficiency test and medical examination. The question paper of Bihar Forest Guard Recruitment will carry 100 questions of 4 marks each.
