Bihar: Girl Gang Raped 15 Days Before Marriage, Accused Share Video On Internet

A girl was gang-raped just a few days ahead of her marriage and the video of the incident was shared on social media by the accused in Bettiah town of West Champaran district in Bihar. The culprits also sent the video to the future husband of the girl. After this incident, the marriage of the girl is likely to be cancelled.

The survivor is said to be a minor who was gang-raped by five young men at knifepoint.

During the gang rape, one of the accused made a video and made it viral on the internet. The incident happened on June 8. The mother of the girl lodged a police complaint only after the video went viral on social media. Police immediately swung into action and arrested one accused, Dheeraj Mahto. Police are conducting raids to arrest the other accused.

On the complaint of the mother girl, an FIR has been registered in Sirisia police station in Bettiah against five accused, who are said to be friends. The other four accused named in the FIR include Sanjay Kumar, Anil Mahato, Raju Mahato, and Pannalal Mahato.

The family members told the police that the marriage of the girl was to be held on June 24. As the video of the incident has gone viral and the accused have sent the video to the girl’s future husband, the marriage is likely to be cancelled, the family fears.

