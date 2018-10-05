English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bihar Woman Tied to Tree, Thrashed on Panchayat’s Orders for Eloping; Father Says ‘Punishment Fit Crime’
The video of the assault shows that many villagers watched the assault and the girl fainted several times, but that did not deter the men from thrashing her.
The incident was filmed and the video has gone viral on social media. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Loading...
Nawada: A woman was tied to a tree and flogged by villagers mercilessly for hours on end on the orders of the local panchayat in Bihar’s Nawada district on Friday because she eloped with a man belonging to a different caste.
What is even more horrific is the girl’s parents supported the punishment. They stood by and watched her being beaten up. The incident was filmed and the video has gone viral on social media.
According to news agency ANI, the woman, who was from Rajauli village, had run away with her boyfriend on September 30 and the couple was living together in a nearby village.
But she was caught by the villagers, who dragged her back to Rajauli, where the panchayat decided that she must be punished for eloping with a man of a different caste.
The video of the assault shows that many villagers watched the assault and the girl fainted several times, but that did not deter the men from thrashing her.
In a statement she gave to the media later, the woman said she had run away of her own free will.
But her own father said the punishment was justified by the 'crime' committed by his daughter. “We want her to get married to someone from our own caste and not outside of it," he said.
What is even more horrific is the girl’s parents supported the punishment. They stood by and watched her being beaten up. The incident was filmed and the video has gone viral on social media.
According to news agency ANI, the woman, who was from Rajauli village, had run away with her boyfriend on September 30 and the couple was living together in a nearby village.
But she was caught by the villagers, who dragged her back to Rajauli, where the panchayat decided that she must be punished for eloping with a man of a different caste.
The video of the assault shows that many villagers watched the assault and the girl fainted several times, but that did not deter the men from thrashing her.
In a statement she gave to the media later, the woman said she had run away of her own free will.
But her own father said the punishment was justified by the 'crime' committed by his daughter. “We want her to get married to someone from our own caste and not outside of it," he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Venom Movie Review: Tom Hardy Saves Marvel Spin-off from Becoming DC Disaster
- Pro Kabaddi: After Asian Games Low, All Eyes on Cash-rich Tournament
- Shashi Tharoor's 'Exasperating Farrago Of Distortions' is Now a Captain Haddock Dialogue in Tintin Comics
- I am Scared of People's Expectations, Says Swapna Barman
- Sonali Bendre’s Inspiring Message will Give You Life Goals. Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...