Bihar Woman Tied to Tree, Thrashed on Panchayat’s Orders for Eloping; Father Says ‘Punishment Fit Crime’

: A woman was tied to a tree and flogged by villagers mercilessly for hours on end on the orders of the local panchayat in Bihar’s Nawada district on Friday because she eloped with a man belonging to a different caste.What is even more horrific is the girl’s parents supported the punishment. They stood by and watched her being beaten up. The incident was filmed and the video has gone viral on social media.According to news agency ANI, the woman, who was from Rajauli village, had run away with her boyfriend on September 30 and the couple was living together in a nearby village.But she was caught by the villagers, who dragged her back to Rajauli, where the panchayat decided that she must be punished for eloping with a man of a different caste.The video of the assault shows that many villagers watched the assault and the girl fainted several times, but that did not deter the men from thrashing her.In a statement she gave to the media later, the woman said she had run away of her own free will.But her own father said the punishment was justified by the 'crime' committed by his daughter. “We want her to get married to someone from our own caste and not outside of it," he said.