Bihar: Girlfriend Saves Man From Arrest In Dowry Case After High Voltage Drama

A high-voltage drama ensued at a girls’ hostel in Muzaffarpur on Thursday when police officials tried to battle a man’s girlfriend to enter the hostel gates to arrest him on charges of dowry harassment which were filed by his estranged wife.

The man in question, Raju Gupta, is a resident of Muzaffarpur. In 2017, he got married to Jyoti Gupta, daughter of Dhruv Gupta, a resident of Chakia town in Champaran district. According to sources, the couple started encountering problems six months into the marriage. The discord continued for four years, with matters reaching the Qazi Mohammedpur police station twice.

Jyoti had left for her maternal home a while ago, but this year in May, she filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws, accusing them of harassing her for dowry and also attempting to murder her. Her family also accused Raju of running a sex racket inside a girl’s hostel that is run by him.

Upon receiving the order for Raju’s arrest, police officers took the help of the Mithanpura police station and reached Madnani Gali in Muzaffarpur, where Raju runs the hostel and also a coaching centre.

After reaching the hostel the police came to know that Raju was living with his girlfriend Khusboo at the hostel for the last three years. Upon noticing the arrival of the police, Raju and Khusboo promptly closed the gates of the hostel. When the police attempted to force their way in, a ruckus ensued which attracted a large crowd in front of the hostel. While Raju kept hiding, his girlfriend came out and started accusing people of looting and vandalism inside the hostel premises, while also taking videos of the crowd gathered outside.

The crowd even tried to force the guard to cut the locks and beat him up when he refused. A while later, Khusboo unlocked the gate and confronted the police officers, all the while keeping up her theatrics. Finally, the police officers had to give in and return empty handed from the spot.

