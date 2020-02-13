Bihar Government's Unique Drive on Valentine's Day Will Grow More Trees

Patna: The Bihar Government on Thursday has come up with a unique initiative that will see young men and women exchange saplings instead of an exquisite rose on Valentine’s Day.

"Plantation of trees and saplings is being promoted on a war footing as part of the Jal Jeevan Hariyali campaign. Valentine's Day struck to us as an occasion when the effort could be given a boost," the department's Principal Secretary Dipak Kumar Singh said.

As part of the “Pyaar ka Paudha” initiative, stalls have been set up by select locations in the city that are known to be frequented by young couples on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

"Care has been taken to ensure that the saplings are of varieties which can grow in flower vases, kept in places where sunlight may not be in abundance. Most dwelling places in the urban sprawl are marked by such conditions", Singh added.

Yet another thing being factored in, while deciding the plants, is that these should be emitting sufficient oxygen, Singh said, adding, that this is vital in view of Jal

Jeevan Hariyali campaign's wider concern being combating climate change.

Conceptualised after a meeting of both houses of the state legislature convened by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar last year, Jal Jeevan Hariyali is an initiative that seeks to combat climate change through conservation of environment and has earned plaudits from several corners.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who met Kumar here in November last year, had also raved about the impoverished state's ambitious drive.

Singh, however, made it clear that "pyaar kaa paudha" was there to stay even after the festival of love was over. "Of course, these stalls will be very much there after February 14 as our message - gift your loved ones a sapling instead of a flower - will resonate with the people even after the buzz surrounding Valentine's Day is over.

"We have sought to convey the message that a sapling bears flowers and fruits and has the potential to grow into a big tree if conditions allow. And this is the way we wish our relationships to be," he said.

"If we are satisfied with the results, we would like to replicate the experiment across the state.”

