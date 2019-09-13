Bihar Govt Announces Relief of Rs 3,000 to Each Family in Deficit Rainfall Areas
The government had given Rs 868 crore as assistance to more than 14 lakh drought-affected farmers in 280 blocks of 25 districts last year.
Representative image. (Reuters)
Patna: The Bihar Cabinet on Friday decided to provide Rs 3,000 as "immediate assistance" to all the families living in 896 panchayats of 18 districts affected by deficit rainfall or less crop sowing this year.
Approving the Disaster Management Department's proposal, the Cabinet also sanctioned Rs 900 crore from the Bihar Contingency Fund (BCF) for this purpose, Principal
Secretary Pratyaya Amrit told reporters here after the cabinet meeting. The immediate assistance will be given to those 896 panchayats which have recorded more than 30 per cent deficit rainfall or have witnessed less than 70 per cent of kharif crop sowing, Amrit said.
The amount will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of the affected families in the districts of Patna, Nalanda, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Gaya, Nawada, Aurangabad, Jehanabad, Arwal, Munger, Jamui, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Bhagalpur, Banka, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga.
Families living in these 18 districts, which have already received Rs 6,000 as gratuitous relief during the floods in July will not get this assistance of Rs 3,000 as the idea is to reach out to every needy person, Amrit added.
It has also been decided that like last year, farmers will be given "agriculture input subsidy" after declaring blocks as "drought-hit", Amrit said.
To decide on drought-hit blocks, agriculture department officials will visit fields and prepare a report on three counts - a) whether fields with crops have witnessed cracks, b) impact of wilting on crops and c) whether the productivity of crop witnessed a decline of 33 per cent or more.
The government had given Rs 868 crore as assistance to more than 14 lakh drought-affected farmers in 280 blocks of 25 districts last year, the principal secretary said.
The cabinet also sanctioned Rs 72.97 crore for the maintenance and other expenses of buildings of panchayat sarkar and gram panchayat in 2019-20, Cabinet Secretariat Department's Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar said.
It also gave its nod for setting up of "Bihar State Knowledge Management Centre on Climate Change" under the state's Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department for five years from 2019-20 to 2023-24. Kumar said the Centre has been sponsored by Science
and Technology Ministry, Government of India.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Russian Goalkeeper Saveli Kononov Gets AK-47 for his Man of the Match Performance
- Krushna Abhishek's Sister Aarti Singh Confirmed to Participate in Bigg Boss 13?
- Renault Kwid Electric Launched In China at Rs 6.22 Lakh, Gets 271Km Electric Range
- Everyone's Called it 'Rumour', but the Internet Still Wants to Know 'Is MS Dhoni Retiring?'
- Delhi Airport Facial Recognition Trial Calls for Establishment of Cybersecurity Laws